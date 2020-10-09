Decisive day this Friday at Roland Garros. The finals of the tournament are already being defined and, after meeting the finalists of the women’s individual team this Thursday, it is time to find out who will fight for the title in the men’s individual final. Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will play the first semifinal and, at the end of their match, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will enter into action for the other finalist place.

Order of play of October 9

Track Philippe-Chatrier

From 2:50 p.m. (the second game starts after the previous one)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG, 12) vs Rafa Nadal (ESP, 2)

Novak Djokovic (SRB, 1) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE, 5)

Track Suzanne Lenglen

From 11:00

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (RCH, 4) vs Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic (HUN-FRA / 2)

Then

Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk (USA, 14) vs Nicole Melichar and Iga Swiatek (USA-POL)