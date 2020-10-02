The sixth day of Roland Garros will once again have the presence of the ‘King of the clay’. And is that Rafa Nadal will appear in the fourth turn of the Philippe Chatrier against Italian Travaglia with the intention of qualifying for the third round of the tournament. In that same scenario it will also be Dominic Thiem in the match that opens the day. Other names to consider such as those of Zverev, Svitolina, Bertens and Schwartzman, they will have a lot to say this Friday.

Order of play of October 2

Track Philippe-Chatrier

From 11:00 (each game starts after finishing the previous one)

Casper Ruud (Nor, 28) vs Dominic Thiem (Aut, 3)

Simona Halep (Rum, 1) vs Amanda Anisimova (USA, 25)

Caroline Garcia (Fra) vs Elise Mertens (Bel, 16)

S. Travaglia (Ita) vs Rafael Nadal [2]

Track Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11:00

E. Svitolina (Ucr, 3) vs E. Alexandrova (Rus, 27)

S. Wawrinka (Sui, 16) vs H. Gaston (Fra)

A. Zverev (Ale, 6) vs M. Cecchinato (Ita)

K. Siniakova (RCh) vs K. Bertens (PBa, 5)

Simonne-Mathieu track

From 11:00

E. Bouchard (Can) vs I. Swiatek (Pol)

L. Sonego (Ita) vs T. Fritz (USA, 27)

N. Gombos (Esl) vs D. Schwartzman (Arg, 12)

M. Trevisan (Ita) vs M. Sakkari (Gre, 20)

Track 7

Not before 12:30

Pedro Martinez vs S. Kodra (USA)