The second day of Australian Open will feature some big favorites for the title, both in the men’s and women’s teams. Rafa Nadal will make his Melbourne debut against Serbian Laslo Djere with the unknown of his back discomfort, while Garbiñe Muguruza will do the same in girls. Special mention for Carlos Alcaraz, who will make his Grand Slam debut at the age of 17. Other names to consider will be Medvedev, Rublev, Tsitsipas, Bautista, Barty, Badosa and Kenin, the current champion.

Order of play of February 9

Rod Laver Arena

From 01:00

S. Kenin (USA) [4] vs M. Inglis (AUS) [WC]

Then

M. Bouzkova (RCh) vs E. Svitolina (UCR) [5]

Then

L. Djere (SER) vs Rafael Nadal [2]

From 09:00

A. Barty (AUS) [1] vs D. Kovinic

Then

S. Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] vs G. Simon (FRA)

Margaret Court Arena

From 01:00

Garbiñe Muguruza [14] vs M. Gasparyan (RUS)

Then

V. Azarenka (BIE) [12] vs J. Pegula (USA)

Then

V. Pospisil (CAN) vs D. Medvedev (RUS) [4]

From 09:00

K. Anderson (RSu) vs M. Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Then

Sara sorribes vs D. Gavrilova (AUS) [WC]

John Cain Arena

From 02:00

A. Rublev (RUS) [7] vs. Y. Hanfmann (ALE)

Then

C. Gauff (USA) vs J. Teichmann (SUI)

Not before 06:00

T. Sandgren (USA) vs A. de Miñaur (AUS) [21]

Not before 02:00

R. Albot (MOL) vs Roberto Bautista [12]

Track 6

L. You (AUS) [WC] vs Feliciano lopez (not before 04:00)

Track 12

L. Samsonova (RUS) [Q] vs Paula Badosa (from 01:00)

Track 14

T. Machac (RCh) vs Mario Vilella (not before 05:00)

Track 15

Pablo Andújar vs Q. Halys (FRA) (not before 04:00)

Roberto Carballés vs A. Balazs (HUN) (then)

Track 17

B. Van de Zandschulp (PBa) vs Carlos Alcaraz (from 01:00)

J. Brady (USA) vs Aliona Bolsava (then)