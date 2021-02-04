After last Thursday the entire day was suspended due to the appearance of a positive in the hotel where the vast majority of tennis players are staying, the action returns this Friday to the ATP Cup with the last qualifying rounds of the Round Robin. With Italy and Russia already qualified, it remains to be seen if Spain and Serbia today certify their pass to the semifinals. Then all the games:

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00

Filip Krajinovic (SER) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (ALE)

Then:

Novak Djokovic (SER) vs Alexander Zverev (ALE)

Then:

Nikola Cacic / Dusan Lajovic (SER) vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies (ALE)

From 07:30

Dennis Novak (AUT) vs Benoit Paire (FRA)

Then:

Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)

Then:

Philipp Oswald / Tristan-Samuel Weissborn vs Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

John Cain Arena

From 00:00

Pablo Carreño vs Michail Pervolarakis (GRE)

Then:

Roberto Bautista vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Then:

Pablo Carreño / Marcel Granollers vs Michail Pervolarakis / Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)