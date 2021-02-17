The eleventh day of Australian Open 2021 will host the first semifinal duels. In the case of the women’s team, the two currently at stake will be played, so the grand final will be set for next Saturday. The matches of the day will end with the first men’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and the revelation of the tournament, the Russian Aslan Karatsev.

Order of play of February 18

Rod Laver Arena

Not before 04:00

N. Osaka (JAP) [3] vs S. Williams (USA) [10]

Following:

K. Muchova (RCh) [25] vs J. Brady (USA) [22]

From 09:30

N. Djokovic (SER) [1] vs A. Karatsev (RUS) [Q]