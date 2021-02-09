In the early morning from Tuesday to Wednesday in Spanish time (the day of Wednesday in Australia), Australian Open second round matches kick off. The number one and defending champion, Novak Djokovic, and the runner-up, Dominic Thiem will star. In Spanish key, the presence of Garbiñe Muguruza, Pablo Carreño and Pedro Martinez stands out.

Order of play of February 10

Rod Laver Arena

From 01:00

B. Andreescu (CAN) [8] vs S. Hisieh (TAI)

Then

N. Stojanovic (SER) vs S. Williams (USA) [10]

Then

N. Djokovic (SER) [1] vs F. Tiafoe (USA)

From 09:00

C. Garcia (FRA) vs N. Osaka (USA) [3]

Then

M. Cressy (USA, WC) vs A. Zverev (ALE) [6]

Margaret Court Arena

From 01:00

A. Sabalenka (BIE) vs D. Kasatkina (RUS)

Then

S. Cirstea (RUM) vs P. Kvitova (CHE) [9]

Then

D. Thiem (AUT) [4] vs D. Koepfer (ALE)

From 09:00

A. Tomljanovic (AUS) vs S. Halep (RUM) [2]

Then

G. Dimitrov (BUL) [18] vs A. Albot (AUS, WC)

John Cain Arena

From 02:00

S. Wawrinka (SUI) [17] vs M. Fucosivcs (HUN)

Then

V. Wiliiams (USA) vs S. Errani (ITA)

Then

I. Swiatek (POL) [15] vs C. Giorgi (ITA)

Then

N. Kyrgios (AUS) vs U. Humbert (FRA) [29]

1573 Sand

From 01:00

M. Vondrousova (CHE) [19] vs R. Marino (CAN)

Then

A. Muller (FRA) vs D. Schwartzman (ARG) [8]

Then

G. Muguruza [14] vs L. Samsonova (RUS)

Then

R. Opelka (USA) vs T. Fritz (USA) [27]

Track 7

Not before 6:30

J. Vesely (CHE) vs Pablo Carreño [15]

Track 13

Not before 2:00

E. Russuvuori (FIN) vs Pedro Martinez

