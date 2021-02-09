In the early morning from Tuesday to Wednesday in Spanish time (the day of Wednesday in Australia), Australian Open second round matches kick off. The number one and defending champion, Novak Djokovic, and the runner-up, Dominic Thiem will star. In Spanish key, the presence of Garbiñe Muguruza, Pablo Carreño and Pedro Martinez stands out.
Order of play of February 10
Rod Laver Arena
From 01:00
B. Andreescu (CAN) [8] vs S. Hisieh (TAI)
Then
N. Stojanovic (SER) vs S. Williams (USA) [10]
Then
N. Djokovic (SER) [1] vs F. Tiafoe (USA)
From 09:00
C. Garcia (FRA) vs N. Osaka (USA) [3]
Then
M. Cressy (USA, WC) vs A. Zverev (ALE) [6]
Margaret Court Arena
From 01:00
A. Sabalenka (BIE) vs D. Kasatkina (RUS)
Then
S. Cirstea (RUM) vs P. Kvitova (CHE) [9]
Then
D. Thiem (AUT) [4] vs D. Koepfer (ALE)
From 09:00
A. Tomljanovic (AUS) vs S. Halep (RUM) [2]
Then
G. Dimitrov (BUL) [18] vs A. Albot (AUS, WC)
John Cain Arena
From 02:00
S. Wawrinka (SUI) [17] vs M. Fucosivcs (HUN)
Then
V. Wiliiams (USA) vs S. Errani (ITA)
Then
I. Swiatek (POL) [15] vs C. Giorgi (ITA)
Then
N. Kyrgios (AUS) vs U. Humbert (FRA) [29]
1573 Sand
From 01:00
M. Vondrousova (CHE) [19] vs R. Marino (CAN)
Then
A. Muller (FRA) vs D. Schwartzman (ARG) [8]
Then
G. Muguruza [14] vs L. Samsonova (RUS)
Then
R. Opelka (USA) vs T. Fritz (USA) [27]
Track 7
Not before 6:30
J. Vesely (CHE) vs Pablo Carreño [15]
Track 13
Not before 2:00
E. Russuvuori (FIN) vs Pedro Martinez