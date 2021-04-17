With the elimination of Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals, the last two qualifying rounds of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000. With the semi-final pairings, one thing is clear: the tournament will have a new champion this year. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who faces Daniel Evans, and Andrey Rublev, that is measured with Casper Ruud, they are clear favorites to dispute the final.

Track Rainier III

Not before 13:30

Daniel EVANS (GBr) vs Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE) [4]

Then:

Andrey RUBLEV (RUS) [6] vs Casper RUUD (NOR)