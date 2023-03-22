The letters of the stars have been released, this Wednesday March 22 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

The strategy that you are devising to reach your goals would not be entirely adequate, get advice before executing. In love, it is not the time to look for blame and try to reconcile.

Taurus

They will try to pressure you to make a hasty decision regarding a proposal that does not fully convince you. Ignore outside comments and calmly analyze the offer.

Gemini

You will talk with someone who knows about those topics that you want to develop professionally, take advantage of the contact and request the advice you need. It will be of great help to you.

Cancer

A practical and experienced person will be your guide to develop that project you have in mind. In the sentimental, your partner will openly express their feelings, do not hold back.

Leo

Do not force situations that have not yet matured, doing so would only generate frustration and annoyance. If you learn to wait, everything will take its course and in a short time you will see great results.

Virgo

By saving capital you could restrict yourself from making some investments that would be necessary, evaluate well. That person you think of is not yet ready to assume a relationship.

Pound

Today be careful about the things you say, you could trust someone who would not be prudent and reveal very personal matters, caution. In love, that person will seek your apologies.

scorpio

You would be ignoring a problem that would have major repercussions if you do not notice it in time. Open your eyes wide and use your intuition, only then will you be able to detect it and save the situation.

Sagittarius

People from your past return and with them job proposals that would not be entirely interesting for you. In love, your magnetism will increase, you will attract looks and new possibilities.

Capricorn

Things are not taking the course you had imagined and you should attend to the situation in more detail. Do not lose the patience that characterizes you and be constant, everything will be resolved.

Aquarium

A person who knows about your knowledge will try to take advantage of your willingness to get information from you without generating any compensation. Be vigilant, avoid abuse.

Pisces

You are still affected by the words that person used against you. You have to forget that bad memory, always keeping it in mind makes you put up defensive barriers that do not give you peace of mind.

