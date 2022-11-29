The letters of the stars have been released, this tuesday november 29 of 2022 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries Horoscope

You will fulfill all the commitments that you had assumed in the family environment. You will dedicate your free time to your loved ones and reconcile with those people who distanced themselves from you.

Taurus Horoscope

You could impose your point of view without listening to the suggestions and opinions of that person who also has a lot to say. Be careful, obstinacy would not be a good adviser, be more diplomatic.

Gemini Horoscope

Time transforms everything, after having gone through bitter moments, you enter a stage of greater tranquility. This will allow you to approach your goals with a winning attitude.

cancer horoscope

You will leave your personal interests to help a loved one in trouble, your support will be essential. In love, you have to free yourself from those memories that do not allow you to move forward.

leo horoscope

Someone who was of interest to you begins to focus their attention on you. Your security will return, but avoid showing indifference as it could play against any proud or self-sufficient attitude.

Virgo Horoscope

In love, there are doubts that it is difficult for you to express for fear of being misunderstood. Silence could lead you to further questions, it is time to communicate and express what you feel.

Libra Horoscope

Your strength and security will help you master situations that used to make you lose control. It will be a very positive weekend, where you will shine for your ability to solve everything.

scorpio horoscope

You will go from one extreme to the other. It is possible that a meaningless disagreement makes you fight with that person you care about so much. Going from love to indifference will not be the right thing to do, be more tolerant.

Sagittarius Horoscope

You will show yourself to be very protective of the people you love, but also somewhat dominant, which could cause you certain differences with those closest to you. Control your temper.

capricorn horoscope

You would be judging the actions of friends or family by moving away from empathy and possibly showing some harshness in your opinions. It is convenient to be more understanding and prudent.

Aquarius Horoscope

You receive the communication from someone interested in ironing out the rough edges that one day separated them. Things have changed, your ideas too; everything will take a positive turn and a reconciliation will emerge.

Pisces Horoscope

Increase your feelings for that person who, despite also feeling attracted, denotes a certain immaturity. Before further bonding, she calmly analyzes the expediency of the situation.

You can’t miss: