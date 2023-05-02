The letters of the stars have been released, this Tuesday May 2 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

You are having a hard time accepting that a colleague has more knowledge on that subject than you thought you would master in its entirety. You must control that competitive spirit and act with more humility.

Taurus

You reach a favorable agreement that will allow you to materialize that project you have in mind. It will be a productive day and excellent efforts. You receive a message from that special person.

Gemini

You will be immersed in an activity that you want to finish quickly, but delays may arise and you will have to invest more time than you thought. Don’t despair, just be consistent.

Cancer

Love life is important again at this time. Your feelings will rule over the rational, which would encourage you to get closer to that person to win them back.

Leo

You keep dragging activities that you had left pending and you can’t find time to complete them. Make an effort and organize yourself, you need to regain control of what you are doing.

Virgo

Thanks to your negotiation skills, you will reach an agreement that will allow you to accelerate the start of that business that you took for granted. A new period of growth is coming, take advantage of it.

Pound

You have healed the wounds that had distanced you from some close people. Today you will show yourself cordial and willing to forgive. Your personal life will once again give you harmony and pleasant experiences.

scorpio

A demanding and rigorous person at work would be little tolerant of you when noticing some inconstancy on your part. Do not stop trying, it is up to you to maintain your good image.

Sagittarius

A friendship will be the link so that you can contact a person who will help you solve that work problem that worries you. Get ready, a new opportunity arrives in the sentimental.

Capricorn

It is not convenient for you to argue or generate debates around you. You would win for your arguments, but it is possible that you will generate enemies that will not rest until you return the attack.

Aquarium

After that fight, the waters have calmed down and you will be able to talk with that person you love to clear up any misunderstandings. They will put conditions that will prevent similar scenes in the future.

Pisces

In a conversation with that person you have met, you will see that they are not so compatible with you and you will give up on the idea of ​​conquering them. You will wait for the arrival of a new opportunity.

