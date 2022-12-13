The letters of the stars have been released, this Tuesday December 13 of 2022 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

You will remember that person with whom you lived moments of great intensity. Do not lose control or encourage chance encounters, it will be better to wait, there are situations that must be clarified.

Taurus

You are waiting for that person to perceive your spirits and have changes in favor of the relationship, but you are not being direct, much less clear. You have to make yourself understood and everything will change.

Gemini

Time has passed and it has helped you evaluate things. Today you will take advantage of the clarity of your ideas to get closer to that person and express your feelings, you will promote a reconciliation.

Cancer

Your patience and tolerance have not been enough for that person to give in and they can reach an agreement. It is time to distance yourself and wait, loneliness will allow you to reflect.

Leo

You are not approving of the attitudes of a person who sees things from a perspective very different from yours. Do not impose your ideas and be tolerant, it is up to you to reach a mutual understanding.

Virgo

You have organized some activities to develop during the day, but it is possible that a family member requires your support and this changes your schedule. Patience, you will handle everything correctly.

Pound

Your mood could not be conciliatory and this would bring you closer to lawsuits with your loved ones. If you keep your diplomatic nature, you will avoid canceling the plans you wanted to make that day.

scorpio

You will notice a certain sadness in a relative. Today you will put aside some personal activities to provide your company and attention. You will feel good to feel that their moods are changing.

Sagittarius

Do not prolong the moments of rest, it is possible that you are delaying things that are important to organize by devoting yourself to unproductive activities. You need to set priorities.

Capricorn

That person that you think had the intention of confronting you will be tolerant of your ideas and very friendly. She begins to improve the relationship you have with your family environment.

Aquarium

The last days have been exhausting, today you will decide to rest and relax to recover energy. At night you will dedicate yourself to activities that you had abandoned due to lack of time.

Pisces

You will want to see a person who has been very special to you again. Today the conditions will be given to promote the meeting and you will have a very pleasant moment, you will enjoy it.

