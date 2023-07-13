The letters of the stars have been released, this thursday july 13 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

That person you want to apologize to is still affected by the things that were said. Wait, now is not the time to bring about a reconciliation. With patience everything will be resolved.

Taurus

In the midst of the anguish you are experiencing, someone who appreciates you very much will appear to give you the help you needed. In a short time you will get out of that problem and peace of mind will return.

Gemini

That feeling of friendship that unites you with that person you have met begins to transform into something different. The affinity and attraction between the two will bring them closer sentimentally.

Cancer

Even if you feel capable of handling several things at once, overloading yourself would cause you to make serious mistakes. Prioritize and only dedicate yourself to what is most important, in this way you will advance.

Leo

You may be disappointed in a person you entrusted with an important project. Do not be radical and ask for explanations before cutting ties. Your arguments will be valid.

Virgo

Nostalgia would make you resume contact with a person you know has lied to you or has tried to manipulate you. The experience may not be favourable. Control your emotions and keep your distance.

Pound

That work that had consumed you energetically begins to demand less time due to the solutions that you have been applying. Today you will have control and order of all your activities.

scorpio

That desire to abandon activities that no longer fulfill you to find a new professional path would encourage you to get involved in matters that you are unaware of. Do not rush and choose well.

Sagittarius

You receive a surprise call or news that will set your professional projects in motion. It is possible that a trip that you had not planned is coming up. It will be favorable to do it.

Capricorn

You find the precise words that will convince that person to help you by providing you with the information you need. Today everything that has been delayed is expedited.

Aquarium

Now that that person who distanced himself approaches you to apologize, it is possible that you are cutting and do not give in to reconciliation. Think well about your proceeding, then you could regret it.

Pisces

The absence of a partner or collaborator could multiply the activities that you must carry out during the day. Don’t push yourself more than necessary, this would only overwhelm you and not make you move forward.

