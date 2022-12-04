The letters of the stars have been released, this sunday december 4 of 2022 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

aries horoscope

An unexpected change would delay the objectives you had planned; keep calm, everything will move forward. You have to trust that person more if you want the relationship to really work.

Taurus Horoscope

Before closing any agreement or labor pact, make sure the transparency of the situation. You are putting brakes on that sentimental possibility, you have to heal wounds from the past.

Gemini Horoscope

Despite the tensions and obstacles, today you begin to notice the results of all your effort. The distance is not doing you good, it is time to clarify the differences with that person.

cancer horoscope

A wake-up call puts you on alert, you will begin to order activity that you had neglected. The approach of someone who seemed distant excites you again, controls your feelings.

leo horoscope

Someone interested in working with you makes a proposal that will be convenient, do not discard it. You could start to get excited about someone you don’t know at all, avoid rushing.

Virgo Horoscope

You will start a personal project, there comes a period of greater satisfaction in the labor and economic spheres. Do not take problems that are easy to solve to extremes, your relationship needs peace of mind.

Libra Horoscope

You will have to divide your time into different activities, be careful with forgetfulness due to excess stress. Do not be sharp with someone who tries to approach you in a conciliatory way, you could regret it.

scorpio horoscope

You will evaluate the possibility of resuming some projects, you will receive support for everything you need. In love, one of the parties is not complying with the agreement and they must clarify.

Sagittarius Horoscope

You will follow the pattern of someone very demanding, it will be an exhausting day, but with good results. Now that the rough edges have been ironed out, that person will feel confident to win you back.

capricorn horoscope

Someone creative and with good will will join your work team, you will feel the improvements. Be careful with showing jealousy or possessive attitudes, the person you love could distance themselves.

Aquarius Horoscope

You free yourself from stressful tasks, you will feel more organized and directed towards your goals. In love, be more flexible and cordial, that person will move away for fear of your cutting attitude.

Pisces Horoscope

Ignore that person who constantly tries to provoke you with their hints, do not give in to the provocation. In love, it is time to clarify your fears, that person will know how to listen to you.

