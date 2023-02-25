The letters of the stars have been released, this Saturday February 25 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

aries horoscope

Now more than ever you think about things; your impulse will give way to subtlety and you will have results. Take advantage of this receptivity to dialogue with your partner; both need to clarify and understand each other.

Taurus Horoscope

You are not adapting to the positions of someone who acts with a certain authority, take advantage of your talent to dialogue and make them reflect. In love, do not fall for provocations, keep calm.

Gemini Horoscope

The economic urgency forces you to rethink ideas, today you begin to glimpse the way forward. You have to understand the distance from that person. This is not the time for interrogations.

cancer horoscope

Obsessing over some issues would make you enter a critical picture if you don’t start filtering what goes through your mind. Disconnect from the environment until calm and good judgment return.

leo horoscope

Inside or outside the home, any activity related to work would bring tension and certain discrepancies, handle yourself calmly. Do not expect much attention in love, there are still rough edges to iron out.

Virgo Horoscope

You focus your thinking on a recurring theme, this does not allow you to maintain peace of mind. Stage of lawsuits, cuts or endings in love; It is convenient to think before acting.

Libra Horoscope

It is likely that your decisions will not be shared by a family member; with diplomacy you will avoid divisions. The frictions could be transferred to love life. Measure the mood of your environment.

scorpio horoscope

Today you begin to calm your character and reflect on the consequences of your impulses, it will help you improve your relationships. In love, it is not convenient to suppress your feelings, express them.

Sagittarius Horoscope

You enter a stage of profound changes where you will have to abandon a job to start a new one. The disposition of that person would be affection or reconciliation, take advantage of it.

capricorn horoscope

You begin to break your traditional schemes to become more flexible with the new and different. Be careful, you could interpret what would be simple comments as provocations.

Aquarius Horoscope

It has taken you a long time to rethink solutions; Now that the outlook is clear, it is convenient to execute. There are things that you know you cannot file with that person, it will be an exercise in tolerance to accept it.

Pisces Horoscope

You feel the pressure of circumstances and it is possible that you have to cut completely with something that you are passionate about doing. This cycle full of changes will bring many lessons for you, patience.

You can’t miss: