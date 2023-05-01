The letters of the stars have been released, this Monday May 1 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

You will have many activities that you must manage and you cannot stop. You need to be alert and organize yourself well so that you can solve everything that is ahead. Trust in your talents.

Taurus

You are perceiving the arrival of some problems before they manifest themselves and thanks to your insight you will be able to solve them immediately. Just avoid rivaling your environment.

Gemini

Some interviews or meetings will bring you closer to people who do not think the same as you. Avoid falling into heated debates and try to be cordial, only then will you negotiate and reach good agreements.

Cancer

You are imposing yourself in front of your peers and this attitude will not lead you to the results you want. Be more flexible and listen to others, only then will you have the support you need.

Leo

Doubts could lead you to commit some lightness in the management you are carrying out. It is necessary to make a parenthesis and carefully evaluate what you have in front of you. Do it and you will avoid mistakes.

Virgo

The lack of determination and your hesitation are due to the lack of sources or knowledge that you have regarding the topic that interests you. Keep investigating and you will be more prepared to solve.

Pound

You have all the tools to succeed in your work, but the fear of being wrong is paralyzing you. Trust your ability and don’t stop. You are very close to achieving big goals.

scorpio

It is possible that small difficulties appear in your schedule, but you are capable of finding immediate solutions and nothing will stop you. Just avoid wearing yourself out excessively, rest.

Sagittarius

You will be aware of each situation that is put in front: competition, enemies, difficulties or unforeseen events. This will allow you to solve, but it would maximize your stress. Try to relax.

Capricorn

Have you noticed that a colleague insists on competing with you, since he wants to stand out above you. Do not fall for provocations and ignore it. Then he will reflect and change his attitude.

Aquarium

Several pending payments will be presented. Some were not calculated, but thanks to the good administration with which you manage your economy, you will get out of this situation without much difficulty.

Pisces

You may have to face a claim from a superior or a client. You will not take criticism badly, rather it will help you to correct errors that you were going through something. It will help you improve.

