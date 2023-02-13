The letters of the stars have been released, this monday february 13 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

That person is misinterpreting your comments, whether you intend to or not, it is important to avoid confrontations, it will be the only way to avoid reprisals that disturb your peace of mind.

Taurus

Your attention will be focused on an activity that could take you away from other types of responsibilities. Someone very close to you will notice this oversight and call your attention, you have to order yourself.

Gemini

Do not allow trivial issues to make you compete with that person who is so important to you. Find a space to talk and iron out rough edges, you will avoid prolonging this situation.

Cancer

A harmonious encounter arises with someone you care about emotionally, it is possible that they talk about commitment; a period of solidity and stability arrives. Just master your insecurity.

Leo

You have fears that do not allow you to act objectively. Clear your mind and act in a practical way; Today everything will start to turn in your favor, especially in relation to your economy.

Virgo

Your ways are not being the most cordial; If you want to improve your relationship with your environment, you need to be more flexible and emotionally close. Try it, you will recover harmony around you.

Pound

This is not the time to act or say, it is better to remain silent and reflect since you could predispose yourself to more tensions than the existing ones. Loneliness will help you regain equanimity.

scorpio

The altered spirits of the one you love make you think about the convenience of a separation. Do not be governed by emotions and clarify your thinking, only then will you make accurate decisions.

Sagittarius

You have to resolve important issues and you cannot have doubts, it is time to appeal to detailed advice, only then will you find the right path. Today there will be harmony and reconciliation.

Capricorn

Your attitude has been severe with someone who did not deserve it. Although it is difficult for you to apologize, today you will become aware and seek to get closer by showing a different and more conciliatory side.

Aquarium

You will be fully engaged in a strenuous activity, and your family may demand attention from you that you cannot give today. Don’t overload yourself, get organized and delegate responsibilities.

Pisces

You have to be prudent with your comments or opinions, especially when referring to a third person, otherwise discrepancies or differences could be generated that you can avoid.

You can’t miss: