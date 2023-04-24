The letters of the stars have been released, this monday april 24 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

Good news economically. You will invest your money in family issues, you will feel satisfied. You will have no doubt, you will verify that this person was the one expected and you will declare your feelings.

Taurus

You will have to respond to third parties for the consequences of this poorly carried out management. Patience, you will be able to handle it. There is no predisposition to dialogue. You decide to end that love relationship.

Gemini

News arrives that frees you completely from problems. Now the path to your goals will be clear. An attractive person who is not very transparent in his intentions will try to seduce you.

Cancer

Between work issues and family issues to resolve, your day will be full of tension, be patient. Be careful, there is someone who wants to distance you from your partner generating intrigues and gossip around you.

Leo

Do not overdo it, you would be wearing yourself out more than necessary and the consequences would affect your health. You give in to that person’s dialogue and explanations. There will be understanding and reconciliation.

Virgo

You will have a person of influence and power in front of you, their support will be key to your growth. There is still jealousy and distrust in your relationship. Strengthen ties with affection and love.

Pound

Be careful with your expenses, you would be about to acquire something that increases your financial commitments and it will be unnecessary. You will distract your mind in activities that take you away from memories and nostalgia.

scorpio

You will have trips and transfers full of tension. Despite the day, there will be satisfaction with the results. Disagreements continue, do not allow differences to lead to separation.

Sagittarius

The lack of work environment would lead you to think about leaving that job, do not rush. You will analyze that separation, you will realize that despite the feelings it was the best.

Capricorn

Do not be afraid and take a risk for that new project, holding on to what you have does not allow you to grow. You will avoid making comments in the face of your partner’s impulsive attitude, it will be the best.

Aquarium

The lack of clarity of that proposal will lead you to reject it. You will order your budget and settle a debt. You will attend an event where you will meet friends you haven’t seen for a long time.

Pisces

Finish that stage of restriction. You start a project where there will be perspective and growth. Do not blame yourself for the distance from that person, then you can clarify the differences.

