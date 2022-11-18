The star charts have been releasedEast friday november 18 of 2022 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

ARIES

You have achieved victory in combats that other people have not been able to win. This increases your confidence and the desire to continue progressing. Your new plans will include travel or migration.

TAURUS

You are thinking of moving or changing jobs, but you will not make a decision yet, since you are not convinced to abandon what you have. Reflect and wait, it’s not the time yet.

GEMINI

The differences between you and that person have ended, but it is not yet the time to reach out to apologize or clarify. If you do, their responses will remain curt. You must wait.

CANCER

A project arises that will lead you to travel. In the new destination, important doors will be opened for your growth. You will feel interested in joining charitable associations, do not hesitate.

LEO

You will have the support of an influential person to achieve that work goal. This is a period of progress and professional growth. Just be prepared, you will need to strengthen your knowledge.

VIRGO

Do not trust that friendship that drives you to investments or projects that would be very harmful. Prudence is the right path for the development of your economic plans.

POUND

You have been paying little importance and attention to the problems of a relative who, now, will be indifferent to you. Reconsider your mistake and get closer, they can still iron out rough edges.

SCORPIO

A superior could entrust you with an activity that would not be to your liking, as it conditions you to make long or uncomfortable journeys. Patience, everything will be fast and with good results.

SAGITTARIUS

You do not have the necessary information to develop the plans you have in mind and the time has come to find the right advisors so that everything can materialize.

CAPRICORN

You will meet with a group of colleagues to create a strategy that puts stagnant projects and plans into action. In love, that person wants to meet you, don’t be indifferent.

AQUARIUM

You have distanced yourself from a person who acts in an imposing and intolerant way. He has noticed your decision and today he will look for you to apologize. Listen to it and condition it.

PISCES

That person who distanced himself will come back into your life, but you don’t want to communicate with him, because of the distant attitude he had. Do not miss the opportunity to clarify the problems, seize the moment.

