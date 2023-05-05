The letters of the stars have been released, this friday may 5 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

Be careful of your actions and do not get ahead of the facts. You have broken up with someone who can turn against you if you are aggressive. Be prudent and very strategic, only then will you succeed.

Taurus

You will evaluate things in a practical way and you will see how inconvenient it is to fight with that person with whom you work. Today you will change your attitude and you will show yourself to be more communicative and conciliatory.

Gemini

You successfully complete a task that was stagnating or becoming very heavy. On the other hand, a meeting that you had agreed to is postponed. Patience, delays will be overcome.

Cancer

You will have intelligent ideas that, put into practice, will allow you to solve that problem that had delayed your goals. You will be observed by influential people who will endorse your strategies.

Leo

You manage to establish that alliance that will allow you to develop the projects that you had programmed. You must also carry out money transactions, be careful with each process.

Virgo

Your effort each time gives you better results, but it is possible that you will not be well seen by those who compete with you. Do not return the attacks you receive, it is convenient to be indifferent.

Pound

Do not take that job offer you received lightly. Leaving it as a side issue could jeopardize the offer and you would ultimately lose it. Change this situation and negotiate.

scorpio

Although that person has used valid and intelligent arguments to support his proposal, you still have doubts about his strategy and you will decide to evaluate the situation before proceeding to execution.

Sagittarius

The fight will not be in vain, you are about to achieve that goal that is costing you so much, do not stop insisting. It is possible that you make a short trip or, for some reason, you must move.

Capricorn

You would be insisting on carrying out a project at a time or in circumstances that are not appropriate. If you maintain that obstinacy you could lose capital or something of great value, be careful.

Aquarium

After a period of waiting, you will finally have the opportunity to materialize that business idea that you had thought so much about. It will be easy for you to push everything on the right path, you will succeed.

Pisces

Do not be impressed by ideas or proposals from people with little experience. Today you will have someone in front of you who knows the issues that you care about developing, take advantage and request their support.

