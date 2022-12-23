The letters of the stars have been released, this Friday December 23, 2022 You can’t miss what they say on topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

You will share responsibilities with someone of your word. Both will be able to advance on everything pending. Nothing will be an obstacle to get closer to the person you are interested in and keep getting to know them.

Taurus

Do not get distracted by matters outside your work. You could delay the day due to lack of concentration. Children or young people will cover all your attention. Avoid getting upset over meaningless things.

Gemini

You would not be showing the best disposition towards issues that you must handle as a team. The distance and defensive attitude that you show would be removing the possibilities of reconciliation.

Cancer

You are adapting to the current circumstances. Your work recovers efficiency, productivity and speed. Do not allow mistreatment or ironic attitudes. You better set conditions.

Leo

Inspiring ideas come to your mind that will allow you to solve everything that until now seemed insurmountable. That person’s attitudes have changed, it’s time to talk.

Virgo

Evaluate how you are managing your money. You still have time to avoid further imbalance. The coldness and distance in your relationship is increasing. You need to clarify the situation.

Pound

After solving so many inconveniences, you decide to rest and regain your strength to keep moving forward. Despite the tranquility, there are aspects such as the passion that is cooling.

scorpio

You decide to compensate with an economic incentive the support you received from that colleague. You receive a present from someone who shows interest in meeting you. Keep up the diplomacy.

Sagittarius

You will have the information and advice you need to expedite everything you had pending. Loneliness will help you meditate on the ways you treated that person who walked away.

Capricorn

Do not stop to contemplate the problems, overcome your emotional state and keep moving forward. That person has been hard on his words and won’t back down if you don’t express your discomfort.

Aquarium

You will dedicate yourself to designing new professional projects. You will have the time and ideas to do it. Despite the age, that person is mature and knows what she wants. Give him an oportunity.

Pisces

You solve economic issues that you thought would complicate your projects, everything begins to move forward. That person will show you his support in the face of everything that worries you. You will feel his protection.

You can’t miss: