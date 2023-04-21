The letters of the stars have been released, this friday april 21 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

Aries

The problems begin to be resolved and there will be another atmosphere around you, but it is possible that you continue to remain apathetic and grumpy. Control your character and enjoy this moment.

Taurus

You will abandon some work activities to meet that person you are meeting. Get organized and do not alter anything that is in progress, then you would affect your progress.

Gemini

Return to your life someone you know does not keep his word. Emotion should not win over your reason, meditate well on what is best for you and do not speed up anything that does not give you stability.

Cancer

You will have to reach an economic agreement with a relative and it is possible that this will generate certain differences and a tendency to litigate that you should avoid. Handle everything calmly and you will be able to negotiate.

Leo

That person who remained distant will communicate again. You will no longer feel the chemistry of before and you will decide to walk away, but peacefully. You will give more time to domestic issues that you neglected.

Virgo

Do not act in a possessive way, you would be letting yourself be carried away by a passion or desire that would not favor you because it would make you fall into something obsessive and stormy. Learn to balance your feelings.

Pound

It will be a day of work and a lot of effort. This could force you to postpone fun plans you had with friends or family. In love, if you stay distant that person would walk away.

scorpio

After that discussion that seemed to end your relationship, a meeting with the person you love arises. Both will express their feelings and the desire to reconcile.

Sagittarius

Beware of excesses in food or drink. There is a person very close to you who would comment on your lack of control to some family members and this could cause tension, avoid it.

Capricorn

You have meditated things well and you know that this person has not been fair in his treatment. Today you will have a clarifying conversation where you will express your disagreement. She will listen and understand you.

Aquarium

The way in which you intend to establish order in your home would make you very harsh, in actions or words. Do not seek submission and recover the dialogue, only then will you maintain harmony.

Pisces

Memories of someone who is no longer in your life may come to mind. Do not let grief invade you and try to enjoy those around you. It’s up to you to change.

