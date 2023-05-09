The letters of the stars have been released, this Tuesday May 9 of 2023 you can’t miss what they say about topics like love, money and work. This is what your zodiac sign says for this day.

aries horoscope

Thanks to your precision and efficiency you will be able to advance with your work, you will also collaborate accurately with your environment. Personally, your effort to maintain family harmony has worked.

Taurus Horoscope

You will take all possible measures to avoid further economic breakdowns, your strategies will help you regain stability. In the sentimental, that distance would be healthy, assume it.

Gemini Horoscope

You have polished your tools and talents, this will allow you to consolidate objectives more efficiently and quickly. In love, evaluate your feelings before making a sentimental commitment.

cancer horoscope

You will distance yourself from a person who tried to harm you, from now on everything will progress successfully. In love, assume that you can also be wrong and listen to the claims of your partner.

leo horoscope

They will make you a job or economic proposal that is not convenient to accept, in a subtle way you will reject it. In love, you could insist with someone you know is not convenient, control your passions.

Virgo Horoscope

The antipathy that exists between you and a colleague makes your working day very tedious, learn to reconcile. In the affective, it is difficult for you to accept the conditions of that person, talk.

Libra Horoscope

You can’t find a way out and it’s because you insist on staying the same, reflecting will bring you solutions. You feel that your partner does not understand you, but the real problem is in your state of mind.

scorpio horoscope

You will get the necessary support to streamline your work, it will be a day of good news. Your partner will be frank and will say what they think of your attitude, avoid resentment and try to reconsider.

Sagittarius Horoscope

You are lacking tolerance to reach the agreements that suit you, be flexible and you will negotiate. The lawsuits end, today you will seek to clarify the misunderstandings with your partner and they will reconcile.

capricorn horoscope

There are restrictions that could delay what you thought to solve today, be patient. Reproaches and bringing up issues from the past would only complicate your relationship. Tolerance.

Aquarius Horoscope

The order of your agenda could be altered by an unexpected activity, it will be an exhausted, but productive day. Do not doubt the intentions of that person who wants to apologize, listen to him.

Pisces Horoscope

After that stage of closures and losses, there comes a period of new beginnings that you must take advantage of. In love, after that separation you begin to reinvent yourself and feel good about yourself.

You can’t miss: