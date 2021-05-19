Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your weekend will present something complicated. Don’t waste your energy on being upset, resign yourself and move on.

Health: You will have to understand that you cannot lead your life through constant negativism. This will only prevent you from fulfilling yourself as a person.

Love: You must use every last ounce of patience and love in you to endure a difficult time for your partner.

Money: Don’t let a hostile and competitive work environment get the better of you. Abstain from the environment and do your best.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have to put everything of yourself if you intend to fulfill your commitments for the day. Try to plan better next time.

Health: Don’t let everything that you can see with your eyes cloud what is seen only by the heart. You must see beyond material appearances.

Love: Avoid dating and romantic outings. The day is not shaping up to be positive for romances or any kind of rapprochement.

Money: The constant forgetfulness and postponement are beginning to affect the image that your superiors have of you. Careful.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have a difficult day that will end in the worst way when you fall into arguments with close friends. Careful.

Health: Remember that the success achieved through ease is never lasting, and often leaves you in worse condition than you were.

Love: You will have to stop the outbursts of jealousy from your partner. This could lead to serious problems later on.

Money: Day without major complications in which everything will go according to plan. Don’t put off commitments.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A suitable day for repairing ties with family members who may have been estranged for a long time.

Health: Don’t allow life circumstances to change the essence of your personality. Stay innocent despite the eventualities you go through.

Love: Get ready to experience dramatic changes in your personal life. Welcome love into your life.

Money: Do not start with jobs that you are not willing to complete in a timely manner. You must be more careful with your obligations.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Certain visits to your home on a social level will cause delays in your activity schedule. Reframe your schedules.

Health: Always seek to be proactive in the face of life’s demands. Only then will you make sure you get out of the problems that arise.

Love: You must put aside certain commitments with your partner due to force majeure reasons. Make sure to let them know.

Money: You will be misunderstood by your work peers. This will bring ongoing stresses in your work environment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your bad love streak will be replaced with the love of your friends, they will not let you down. A hectic social life looms.

Health: The changes will really affect you, so go to your trusted doctor to avoid dips in your strength and your mood.

Love: Do not become obsessed with looking for the love of your life, it is not your turn yet. Try to have fun without worrying about anything else.

Money: You will do much better in the profession than in private matters. It is a favorable stage to evolve at work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You have had too many rude attitudes with this love. You won’t forget it so easily, but you still have time to apologize.

Health: You will be concerned about the health of a very dear family member who you will have to accompany to a medical center. Your attitude and your help will give a lot of value.

Love: In love, your desire for freedom will collide with the wishes of other people. They should discuss future plans.

Money: Although slowly, progress seems to come. You could receive earnings and salary improvements at work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not let comments from people who are not part of your group of friends distress you. Remember that strangers don’t know you well.

Health: You will feel weak and sad, and you will have a tendency to poor diet and alcohol. Take care, because it is your body that holds.

Love: Your effort to do things well will be valued, but it is not what they will be expecting of you. This will bring serious discussions.

Money: You are still in a difficult stage, but you are on the right track. You have important ideas and little by little you will start to improve.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will enter a stage of emotional growth, which will allow you to raise barriers that separated your partner from you.

Health: Recognizing your own flaws and weaknesses requires courage and inner greatness. Remember that the right thing is always the hardest.

Love: Every couple has its ups and downs. Don’t waste dedication time overboard, instead insist on dialogue and encourage communication.

Money: Proceed with caution in your activities. Double check everything and don’t let anything be left to chance.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day more than conducive to induce positive changes in your life that will represent greater physical and mental well-being.

Health: Keep in mind that your rights end where those of other people begin. Learn to respect the space of those around you.

Love: Today will be a joyful and emotional day. You will live with your partner moments that will leave their feelings on the surface.

Money: Don’t let the pressure from your environment to modify your work patterns have an effect on you. Hold on to your ideals.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Stop trying to live a lifestyle you can’t afford. You cannot live on unreal appearances, better accept your reality.

Health: Dare to impose your opinion. You need to learn to have your own opinion and not be led by others.

Love: You must change your attitudes and behaviors in order to make your relationship work. Start today with your stakeouts.

Money: You should be attentive because an unrepeatable opportunity will present itself today, and it will bring you great advantages if you manage to take advantage of it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not expose your partner to a family reunion with the tense environment they are currently experiencing. Avoid it at all costs.

Health: You cannot pretend to have a coexistence totally free of inconveniences or discussions, this is impossible. Worry about the way you handle them.

Love: You will have a very positive day on a sentimental level in the couple today. Joy and understanding will have come home.

Money: You will pay for your excess of confidence with disappointments to live in the day today. Don’t let it happen to you again.

