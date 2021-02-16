Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A family affair can put your career ambitions on hold. Do not decay, everything can be postponed.

Health: Practicing some sport or exercise every day will provide you with many advantages. Persevere in the attempt and you will see the results.

Love: You will have a sense of loss when interrupting an emotional relationship. Allow yourself to feel and express what is happening to you.

Money: The ideas or projects that you had planned to carry out will have to wait for your resources to allow you to face those businesses.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Someone weaker challenges you and resists the onslaught. You will lose energy if you do not take the necessary precautions for the confrontation.

HealthDon’t listen to yourself say that you wish you never said it. Words are a source of misunderstandings. Use them wisely.

Love: Use all your energy for positive things. Do not fear, there will be sentimental reconciliations. Love will resurface.

Money: You have the charm and ability to please others, which will drive you to manipulate at will. Be cautious.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your energy will increase throughout the day. People will approach you if you maintain a good mood and joy.

Health: Today will be a day when you will have a lot of energy and vital force. Take advantage of it to fulfill all your wishes.

Love: Affection will be very important on this day. As long as you are able to give affection, the more you will receive in return. Remember that love is what lasts.

Money: Your attitude of combining your ideas with those of your colleagues and rivals gives an important lesson to your environment. You will be an example.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The need to do different things will grow in you. Do not repress your desires and let yourself be carried away by your instinct.

Health: You will be in good general health. Take advantage of the day to enjoy outdoor activities and in contact with nature, always with care measures for the pandemic.

Love: You must move very cautiously. You better not do anything that you might later regret.

Money: You will suffer a crisis of confidence in your work environment. Don’t be upset if you’re not guilty, that will only make things worse.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: In your work you will come across rumors that will spoil your image, investigate who the source is, speak and act with diplomacy.

Health: Sometimes a misinterpretation makes us lose a link. Suggestion: learn to value friendship from a more sensitive, more human side.

Love: You have many possibilities to enjoy and improve your emotional and loving ties. It is a very conducive period for love.

Money: You have some difficulties concentrating at work, despite your natural addiction to it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A thousand love doubts. It is time to reflect and then join those who do deserve it. Loneliness will be your best advisor.

Health: Your morale and general well-being will improve if you pay more attention to your personal appearance. Start dressing to succeed and take care of your image.

Love: You will be irritable, be patient with some limitations. Maintain a good mood and disposition to avoid relationship conflicts.

Money: Depending on the extent to which the economic or professional crisis has affected you, you may have to experience stagnation.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t be afraid to reach your first goal, no matter how simple it may be, that will give you the confidence to move forward.

Health: Leave resentments behind and nothing will move you more than loyalty with your affections. Value the good intentions of those around you.

Love: Love will be an important feeling on this day. You will enjoy great sensuality and vitality. The couple, strengthened.

Money: New projects will lead you to new activities. Today you will have a productive and busy day in the professional sphere.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The enemies of the past enjoy external support linked to people very close to your projects, Beware of betrayal.

Health: As much as you are in crisis today, your love for life will save you from falling into a depression. Hold on to affections harder than ever.

Love: Leave work problems on the doorstep. You have sweeter things to think about, seize the moment.

Money: Kickoff for a promising business. Do not rush. Your adaptation to changes is a trump card.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today it will be convenient to be kind at all times and avoid confrontations with family and friends. Think very well before speaking.

Health: Dare to make a fool of yourself, it will free you from the corset of mature sanity that you have imposed on yourself, it will make you freer. You will recognize your most hidden desires.

Love: Despite your shyness and your insecurities, you will impact the opposite sex wherever you go. Do not stop attending any meeting always taking care of yourself for the pandemic.

Money: A person of authority will make you see your weak points. Listen, accept your mistakes and see how to get around them.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You must change certain attitudes. You need total security to act, but you should not take it to the extreme.

Health: Do not commit to doing things that you do not like, not even to please that person that interests you. It can cause you nervous tension.

Love: Do not resign yourself to living without passion. Your tender nature will be completely transformed. You must be attentive.

Money: You will be involved in a work situation of extreme responsibility. Rejoice, it will bring you good dividends.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Nothing and no one will be able to stop you on your way to happiness. A thousand surprises await you. Don’t lose your capacity for wonder.

Health: Do not miss what you always dreamed of. forget about fear as it is still at hand. Trying is worth the effort.

Love: Shut up what hurts you. Absolute sincerity is a bad companion for love. Jealousy will be the order of the day.

Money: Good time to make pending business decisions. In any case, if you have doubts, consult professionals who have knowledge about these businesses.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will dream something that seems a bit mysterious and it will turn out to be true, you will be surprised. Speak clearly to those who depend on you.

Health: When a person you love seems to be in a bad mood, try to understand their reasons and do nothing to make them feel worse. Think about it.

Love: Generates the dialogue. Many times you are afraid to talk about what you feel. Show yourself less tight and the doors of love will open.

Money: A diplomatic and tolerant attitude will be your best ally when it comes to negotiating money matters. You will solve the difficulties.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.