Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Legal matters need your attention. The trips will not take place, and if they do, they will not have the expected results.

Health: The sun has wreaked havoc on your skin. Consult a dermatologist for a solution to those spots that will be difficult to remove.

Love: Your spirit is not prepared to face this relationship that they propose to you. You can try, but then the reproaches will come.

Money: Magnificent surprises await you throughout this day. Your ideas will be clearer and the development more fluid.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will take things lightly and tend to fight. Put aside the bad mood, it will be the best for everyone.

Health: Take your time to think and then act. The snatched facts get you nowhere and affect your energy negatively.

Love: Maybe you have to make some kind of sentimental sacrifice or suffer some disappointment in your personal relationships.

Money: Do not close any contracts today. If you can’t stop doing it, you should review everything you sign with a magnifying glass. Trust nobody.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The competitive spirit that gives you so much satisfaction in a work environment will fill you with sadness if you apply it in love.

Health: That your past experiences do not absolutely condition your future. Learn from them, but they do not add you to a sea of ​​insecurities.

Love: Do not confuse friendship with love. This is a fairly common mistake and you run the risk of ending the friendly relationship.

Money: It is up to you to aspire to a better life. All you need is the effort necessary to own your dreams.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Certain sad moments have marked your life deeply and will continue to do so unless you make up your mind.

Health: You must learn that life continues its course despite our nostalgia or sadness. And like them we must continue forward.

Love: Don’t confuse love with habit. Eventually you will realize that what unites the couple is the fear of loneliness.

Money: The stress of a hostile work environment takes a toll on your concentration. Don’t let mean words get to you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A certain physical imbalance makes itself felt today, your system pays the price of overload of work or emotions.

Health: If you feel low or lack energy, you have to watch your diet. Try to eat energizing foods and make sure you get enough sleep.

Love: Cycle of great decisions about the affective future. Assume a calm and understanding attitude, only then can you have happiness.

Money: Economically it will be important that you become aware of your expenses. Don’t go overboard buying things you don’t really need.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You have to connect the dots at home. Do not leave things loose or wait for others to solve problems for you.

Health: Today is about trust. The more confident you appear, the more people will believe you know what you are doing. Don’t be afraid to pretend.

Love: Passionate and convincing affectivity, put aside pride and stubbornness if you want to be happy and live with peace of mind.

Money: Your economic situation tends to change. You will have to pay attention to everything that happens around you and be with your senses alert.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Life will turn in your favor over the next few days. They will improve all situations and aspects in general.

Health: You must seriously put things on the scale. Freedom always has its price. Think twice before saying goodbye.

Love: A love relationship can come to an end. This decision will take you by surprise because you did not expect it.

Money: You should avoid making hasty decisions, but don’t be discouraged and keep working with interest. Good suggestion.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Doubts, both sentimental and financial. You will tend to go beyond your strength and you will become exhausted. Points in common with friends.

Health: For the sake of your health do not go to a thousand revolutions per minute. Take the time to contemplate the beauty around you.

Love: You say the right words at the right time. The look is worth more for your partner. You will have many resources to appeal.

Money: Nothing is accidental. Perhaps the economic crisis you are going through will help you have a better future.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you must show greatness in the decisions you make in the couple. Stick to your principles in your work environment.

Health: In order to build a better future, it is necessary to start now. Any profound change takes a long time to take place.

Love: Use every means you have to convince your partner to forgive your latest mistakes. Learn from them.

Money: You will be presented with all kinds of problems on your way to work today. It will improve around noon.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have the green light in all types of financial procedures. Find all the information you need to make the right decisions.

Health: The most important decisions are the hardest to make. Make sure to be careful when doing them to avoid late regrets.

Love: Don’t let your partner play with your feelings. Find in you the strength to assert yourself as you should.

Money: Special day for the presentation of resumes, job applications and interviews. You will shine in all aspects.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Social gatherings and events will be a stress-free success thanks to your new spirit of tolerance and compromise. Take the necessary care for COVID.

Health: If you intend to develop new ways of working, look for resources and people who can collaborate and success will be assured.

Love: Reunions and reconciliations. Closer than ever to the people you love, but a member of your inner circle will challenge you.

Money: The planets allow you to increase your finances. But be careful not to go overboard because you will regret it later.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: They will introduce you to people who will open up a different panorama for you and you will have the possibility of giving a different meaning to your life.

Health: The unclear family matters, which worry you so much, must come to an end. Put all the cards on the table and you will avoid confusion.

Love: If desire gives way to tenderness, you will find in your love the refuge that you seek so much and you will live a time to the fullest.

Money: In matters of finances, you will be expeditious and resolved, which will give you advantages over others, who will recognize your merits.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.