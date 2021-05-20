Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today: You should stop consistently repeating attitudes that you know are harmful to you. Learn to love yourself a little more.

Health: Do not view the debates that may arise in the couple as a competition in which you must prevail over her. Accept their opinions.

Love: You will be able to leave behind the stigmas of your past and you will finally be able to look to the future with renewed hope.

Money: You will live another bad moment due to the inefficiency of your work peers. Don’t let it pass, show your discontent.

Horoscope today: You will rethink your way of facing challenges today. You will look for ways to improve your perception of the environment.

Health: You will not be able to live with reason solely as your banner. You need feelings to be able to live life fully.

Love: You do not want to always be right, you must accept that you are not perfect. Do not fall into chronic misunderstanding with your partner.

Money: You will be eager to put an end to the project that has consumed you so long and this can make you make mistakes.

Horoscope today: Today there is much to celebrate and friends are more than willing to accompany you. Make sure your parties are creative and original.

Health: You will not feel like arguing with anyone, so it is better not to listen to what people say, especially in your work environment.

Love: Although you are not a very sentimental person, you could feel invaded by nostalgia. An atmosphere of union will mark the family.

Money: Your path is strewn with jealousy, but it is not an obstacle to continue fighting because, despite this, successes can be obtained.

Horoscope today: You will be in a position to gain ground when it comes to gaining the trust of people you know are of strong influence.

Health: Avoid being attached to any type of material object. Try to fill your spiritual needs over the banal and fleeting ones.

Love: Accept criticism from your partner. This will be the only way to grow as a person and harmonize the relationship.

Money: Day of contrasts. You will live great moments at work level that will be overshadowed at the last moment of the day.

Horoscope today: Do not get carried away by the mind games of certain unscrupulous people in your environment. Stay cool.

Health: You must learn to put aside certain tastes to take your obligations and responsibilities more seriously. Don’t underestimate the passing of time.

Love: Try not to force any kind of conquest situations during the day today. Dilute it for days to come.

Money: You should put aside the subtleties when communicating with your work subordinates. Be more clear.

Horoscope today: You will have to modify your itinerary for today, leaving aside very important events for you. Resignation.

Health: Do not underestimate the advantages of being able to organize yourself efficiently. You will be able to reach limits never before thought of for you, especially at the work level.

Love: You will go through a short period of loneliness. Take advantage of it to enjoy life without compromises or complications.

Money: You will have to be excessively diplomatic in your statements and comments during the day today. Think and then speak.

Horoscope today: Finally you will face actions of change in the couple during the day today. This will bring an air of renewal to the relationship.

Health: Do not deny your mistakes, learn to be proud of them, because they show how much you have learned. Make sure you don’t accommodate them again.

Love: Events from your past will come to light today. This will lead to strange looks and some fights.

Money: The key to being able to cover all responsibilities is in the organization. Invest a little time in it.

Horoscope today: Quite a positive day in certain key aspects for you. This will allow you to take certain minor inconveniences lightly.

Health: Make your partner participate in your inner life, your doubts, ambitions and fears. Don’t be afraid to open your heart to give it the place it deserves.

Love: Don’t allow unfamiliar and possibly malicious words to alter your feelings for your partner.

Money: Certain plans will come to light in your work environment to make you look bad. Act with magnanimity and intelligence.

Horoscope today: You will not be able to avoid arguing with close friends without reaching a possible point of agreement. Don’t get carried away by temperament.

Health: Remember that nobody wins every time. The important thing is to be wise when choosing the challenges in which we participate.

Love: An important part of love is knowing how to resign yourself. Definitely let go of that person who occupied an important place in your life.

Money: It is time to put aside certain projects that have not led you anywhere. Do not hesitate any more.

Horoscope today: A friend will give you a push in the right direction and that will give you extra support to face a difficult situation.

Health: It is time to improve your physical presence through new clothes, accessories or aesthetic sessions. You will feel much better in front of the mirror.

Love: You will opt for tranquility in a family atmosphere. The moments you spend with your loved one will be especially meaningful.

Money: There are secrets to discover and in them is the survival of your financial affairs, so try to get to the root.

Horoscope today: Always try to take a second to meditate before responding to some kind of lawsuit with your loved ones.

Health: It is not important when the courage to make a decision that will change your life arrives, but that you have had the determination to make it.

Love: You will have to answer for certain lies and half truths that you recently incurred. Present them properly.

Money: Your continuous fluctuations when it comes to taking your obligations seriously will end up getting you fired from your job.

Horoscope today: That the recent chain of events lived with your loved ones does not send you to the clutches of depression. Keep going.

Health: The key to making coexistence enjoyable and bearable is making each daily situation something to remember and enjoy.

Love: You won’t be able to get away with it every time you want. Eventually the time will come when you have to pay for your actions.

Money: Being different has always brought you inconveniences, but it has also taught you to deal with them. Don’t give up on your ideas.

