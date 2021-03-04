Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Thursday, March 04, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Avoid making important decisions today and stay away from negative discussions and environments. Take care of your interests.

Health: You will seek an explanation for certain attitudes of cruelty towards you by third parties. Unfortunately, this question does not always have an answer.

Love: Seek to vent your love sorrows in a positive way. Try to write, compose or carry out some social activity, without neglecting yourself due to the pandemic.

Money: Conduct yourself carefully in your work environment, haste and carelessness can lead you to complicated situations.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: They will be decisive days in which you will be right, even if you walk on the side of the precipice. If you follow your instincts, you will win.

Health: Difficult to diagnose health disorders that may have an important psychological component. Try not to make sudden changes in your life.

Love: Absolute need to merge with your partner. Jealous, absorbing and as demanding as usual, you will have good times.

Money: No matter how insistently you think about it or how hard you try, your project just won’t go through.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not forget ethics, if you are able to carry out what you want without looking around you, you will get severe criticism. Be careful.

Health: You will dazzle and convince others with your drive and passion for living. Try to apply your theories about life, to yours.

Love: In your love relationships there could be tension, which may be due to poor communication. Be clear when expressing yourself.

Money: With a business that you close these days, you can achieve significant financial strength that will be supported by your productive performance.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Knowing how to listen to advice and being understanding with others will allow you to achieve great achievements in life, in different areas.

Health: You will know and learn a lot today. Put your experience at the service of the community and participate in charitable works, which will make you feel a better person.

Love: You may feel a certain loneliness or disappointment in your relationships. This could happen because communication is not good.

Money: It is an ideal day to travel, show your talent and redo commitments that had long expired. Do not forget the protection measures against COVID-19.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Accept the advice of a friend to make that business decision. Also visit your family, they are waiting for you.

Health: Always try to learn from the experiences of others, which will give you the wisdom of the experience, without the sobering bitterness that gave rise to them.

Love: Don’t give up until you’ve exhausted all the possibilities at your fingertips. Don’t let love slip through your fingers.

Money: Do not stop being interested in the economy of the home. Finances are better managed if you aim for the same goal with your partner.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You try to sweep obstacles in the hope that they do not recur. That will not work and you will have to listen to recommendations from others.

Health: In order not to get caught in the deception, be guided only by the facts. Reconciling is the watchword, both socially and privately.

Love: You should avoid getting too demanding with your partner. Reunion with people who left your life for different reasons.

Money: Success is nothing more than being able to satisfy your life goals. You are a person who loves justice and puts it on top of everything.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not always put aside your interests based on the common welfare. Possibility of deceiving people with non-specific propositions.

Health: If the routine suffocates you, do not hesitate to take a break and organize an outing in the fresh air, taking the necessary care due to the pandemic. No one will guarantee your sanity if you don’t rest.

Love: Discussion. Do not be angry with your partner, what he needs is more affection and tranquility. Lowering your defenses will be the best policy.

Money: Delays and obstacles in matters related to property or family businesses. The decoration of your home benefits you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There will be an extension of your social life. New opportunities to meet different people with whom you will share ideals and dreams.

Health: Faced with stressful situations at work, you should breathe better and try every afternoon for half an hour of absolute physical and mental rest.

Love: You will live a time of harmony and warmth in intimate relationships with your partner, being able to manifest a certain protective attitude.

Money: Breakups or unforeseen events with coworkers, avoid impulsive or hasty attitudes, reflect before making a decision.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You have the ability to analyze, understand and motivate the people around you. If you also give them confidence, you will get good results.

Health: Going for a walk alone, enjoying the scenery, is a good way to avoid bad thoughts. Focus on positive things.

Love: Perhaps you are idealizing this person too much. The best thing is that you try to see things with some realism.

Money: Economic issues at work can give you a great scare for not fulfilling your responsibilities to the letter.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The road to success is long and difficult, but when you finally arrive, its fruits are sweet. Spare no effort when facing projects.

Health: You must try to live more calmly or you will be affected by various types of diseases. To achieve balance seek the help of a psychologist.

Love: Today you will feel nostalgic, some childhood memories will invade you and you will think of people who are no longer part of your life.

Money: Labor issues will be favored and all the effort you make to improve your knowledge will be very fruitful.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: An acquaintance is going to meddle in your affairs, so it’s time to keep things to yourself and only tell certain people.

Health: Relationships can be favorable as long as you find the necessary time to dedicate to your partner. Try to preserve your intimate life.

Love: You will not demand affection, you will earn it in good law. Tender, protective and optimistic, you will make the opposite sex sigh wherever you go.

Money: Your scale of values ​​is undergoing a major change. You may not be so concerned about the economy or money anymore.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not act against your own judgment or you will have to bear the consequences. They may call you for an interview.

Health: The moment is good but it requires exercise, proper diet and taking care of yourself. Avoid excesses and efforts, as they will take their toll.

Love: The ashes of an old affection can become a bonfire, be careful with reunions because they can be very dangerous.

Money: You are learning that there are more important things in life than working tirelessly and making money. Seek to be happy every day.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.