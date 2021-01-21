Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You know how to make yourself respected, but today there will be someone who will challenge you and will not mind taking the fight to the last consequences.

Health: Eating disorderly will end up messing up your body. Respect meal times and eat in a balanced way.

Love: Do not look for love in people who can only give you displeasure. Be more selective with your partners, do not fall in love so quickly.

Money: If you do not take care of your expenses, the good economic time that you are having can end. Be moderate when buying.

Horoscope today

Horoscope todayYour reluctance to understand and listen to the advice of the people around you is starting to push them away from you. Watch out.

Health: Seeks to reformulate your communication behaviors in the couple, seeking to take it to a higher level. Do not give up immediately, everything takes time.

Love: There is no perfect match that accommodates all your wants and needs. You must learn to tolerate certain things.

Money: Keep your mind alert all the time and you will be able to seize every opportunity that arises in your work environment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will live hours of high tension due to strong altercations with close friends. Don’t let this depress you too much.

Health: In order to overcome the current situation of the couple, one of the two will have to give up some ground, otherwise this will become chronic.

Love: The continuous fights are beginning to make the couple’s estrangement more and more notable. Seek to change the routine.

Money: Be more careful when making certain comments on key information for your projects. Reservation.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: If you analyze your emotions too much, you run the risk of being wrong. Let yourself be carried away by your instinct and not so much by your heart.

Health: The tensions of your home are transferred to your work. Do not be angry with the first one that crosses your path, better try to relax.

Love: An economic problem will arise and your partner will help you solve it. It is good that you make her participate in what happens to you.

Money: Don’t be afraid of challenges, if you don’t face the unknown you will never prosper. Ahead.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Learn to wait for the news to arrive in due time, do not be impatient. Everything will be fine, there is nothing to fear.

Health: Those extra pounds bother you and you don’t know how to lose them. Easy, eat well and in a healthy way. Drink lots of fluids.

Love: Don’t keep giving your partner reasons to doubt you. It’s time you stopped making unbelievable excuses.

Money: Projects progress slowly but surely. Do not try to rush them because you will go straight to failure. Time to time.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you are inspired and with a great load of creativity and emotion, take advantage because they will not happen daily.

Health: Changing the furniture of place will serve so that the energies of your home are renewed and the negative waves move away.

Love: Try to stoke the passion in the couple by implementing erotic lingerie or a sex toy. You will enjoy it very much.

Money: After a long time of work and dedication, you will be able to see results. Enjoy this moment of success.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Saving photos of past relationships does not help you. Today is a more than adequate day to close old chapters.

Health: If you continue to abandon yourself to a sedentary lifestyle, you will end up eating and not doing something productive. Invest your time in a little exercise.

Love: Don’t think your partner’s jealousy is unfounded. He found out something about your past and was upset that you didn’t tell him.

Money: The end does not justify the means. Only constant, honest and legal work will allow you to meet your set goals.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Very obedient, that’s why everyone takes advantage of your good disposition. Do not be overwhelmed, show your true character.

Health: You live on the edge, always in a hurry and being late everywhere. That is not good for your sanity. Seek to relax a bit.

Love: If you need advice, ask your partner. She will know how to give you a different vision of your problems, which will come in handy.

Money: You have a great ability to solve problems efficiently, but not to prevent them. Pay more attention.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today can be a great day both in the family and at work, it all depends on not talking too much.

Health: Nothing better than getting together with your best friends with the necessary care measures. His joy and good humor will help you get out of the well in which you find yourself.

Love: The possibility of a trip with your partner arises. But what seemed like a honeymoon will turn into a real failure.

Money: Let everyone take care of their game, you take care of your affairs and the rest of theirs. Better separate the waters and avoid lawsuits.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You have all the necessary virtues to take charge of that project, but you just need to have a little more temperament.

Health: If you are thinking of dedicating more time to your body, practicing a sport is a good alternative.

Love: If you continue to doubt every act of your partner, you will end up increasing your jealousy. Rethink yourself if you want to continue with this relationship.

Money: The end does not justify the means, so have a little more mercy when it comes to business. Earn honesty.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Remember that the best thing is not to reach the goal faster, but to arrive well. Do not despair, step by step you will meet your goals.

Health: It is not worth getting in a bad mood over comments from people who only want to provoke you. Don’t play their game.

Love: If you look around you, you will discover that the person you least imagine has laid eyes on you. They will start a nice relationship.

Money: You can improve your future if you stop looking at the past. Focus on what is to come, there is the key to your future success.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You cannot live depending on the people around you to achieve your dreams and ambitions. You should start to change.

Health: Improvise a solution to the current situation you are experiencing in the couple without wasting more time. Do not rely on luck.

Love: Learn to be more mean with your feelings when it comes to newly formed couples. Be careful.

Money: Take advantage of the day to investigate and gather information on the viability of certain ideas that haunt your mind.

