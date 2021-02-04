Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Thursday, February 04, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your reputation can suffer ups and downs. You go through a period of reassessment rather than direct action. Be cautious and be patient.

Health: That the urgent does not take away your energy to attend to how important your health is. Get medical checkups once a year. Check your diet.

Love: You will go through a positive phase. If you are still looking for a partner, you will meet a very intriguing person who is sensitive to your fascination.

Money: If you have to go shopping, today may be the right day with the care indicated by the pandemic. Use your energy to overcome the obstacles that arise.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will develop antibodies that will make you more and more resistant. You’ll be as efficient as ever, but you’ll be twice as creative.

Health: Your current relationship may be eternal or it may end tomorrow, but the present is what counts. Live today as if it were the last day of your life.

Love: The adventure of love begins, and that special person will not be indifferent to your demonstrations of affection and affection.

Money: You can make excellent relationships very important to your professional success. Control your expenses these days.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Even if adversity shows you something else, you will be stronger than you think. You will defend yourself from those who want to hurt you.

Health: Strength and patience are your most important weapons. Don’t waver and don’t let others make decisions for you. You are the most important.

Love: You will long for a deeper encounter with others that for the moment is only a beautiful utopia. The problems will pass.

Money: It is the best time to study the market for decision making. Nothing will be impossible to solve.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your suspicions are confirmed. A message reveals an enigma. Incredible confessions from someone very close.

HealthTake care of your personal hygiene, buy bath salts, oils and immerse your body to rid it of the tensions accumulated in the day.

Love: Almost perfect moments in which passion is combined with good dialogue. Meetings with your affections will be wonderful. Always respect the care for the pandemic.

Money: Time of progress supported in communication and reasoning. You will see things realistically adapting to the circumstances.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will take friendship very seriously, and the relationships you establish now will be long-lasting and committed. Take care of them.

Health: You should pay more attention to your health, regulate your tasks to have more moments of rest and relaxation. Free your mind of tensions.

Love: Try to connect with your relationships and pay attention to the needs of your friends. It will bring you rewarding moments.

Money: Competition, new demands and tests will make this stage a challenge. Use your resources well and you will be successful.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not be impatient, in the fight everyone loses. Take the time to reflect before feeding uncertain doubts.

Health: Face the difficulties. With escape you will achieve nothing. So much pressure stresses you and that is why you will dream of a fast escape.

Love: Whatever your sentimental situation, this will be a stage of rethinking. Family clashes and arguments are the order of the day.

Money: Several projects at the same time. You will measure yourself with opponents of greater weight, it will be a fun training. Cunning and skillful.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will appear memories of the past that do not allow you to move forward. Leave them behind. New activities will generate new links.

Health: If you act with a certain rudeness, alien to your nature, apologizing will be enough. Those who know you will understand.

Love: Someone you loved very much reappears with a good apology and a lot of tenderness to give. Enjoy and do not regret the past.

Money: Demands increase, but the result promises to be positive. You will need to work hard and be prepared.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You enjoy the company of your friends. As you seek an increase in your social life, you will attend small meetings and with the necessary care for the pandemic.

Health: A lot of mental activity, nervousness and anxiety. Intersperse your activity with walks or bike rides in contact with nature.

Love: Your coldness does not allow the approach, you will only interact with people of similar intellectual interests.

Money: It is worth the risk of exploring new paths if you have a business, but remember that there is no small enemy.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You can apply your practical sense. You must also convince yourself once and for all that what you want is very easy to achieve.

Health: If you took the necessary precautions and worked with dedication and care, this period will not be painful but will bring you great results.

Love: Distance and loneliness. Little dialogue with the couple although they have a lot to say to each other. Trust, your partner can do a lot to help you.

Money: Today is a favorable day for money and finances. If you are looking for a job change, you can do it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Seeds you sowed in the past are starting to pay off. Try new shapes, you display exuberant creativity.

Health: Accept your insecurities. Do not try to deceive yourself and others with sharp looks and hurtful words.

Love: Perfect day to reconcile with people who offended you in the past. You will feel great relief when you confess what you feel.

Money: Although it is not your style, you can fall into waste. Take some time before spending and your economy will thank you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Excellent time to consolidate domestic and family matters. You will have intuition to guess what others are hiding.

Health: Don’t wait too long to make commitments, hurrying would not hurt. Don’t miss the opportunity of your life.

Love: Friends will give an objective and fair opinion on the way you have to relate. Hear what they have to tell you.

Money: You have everything in your favor to improve financially. To achieve your goals you have to combine talent and work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It is recommended that today you do not take uncalculated risks in any of the facets of your life.

Health: In order to have a place in the world, to feel loved, understood and supported, you must put aside childish attitudes.

Love: Take care of yourself in dealing with your friends, your family and your partner. Watch your selfishness and respect the point of view of others.

Money: It will not be the best day at work. You must carefully analyze where your faults are. Try to be objective.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.