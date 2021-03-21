Know sign by sign What does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Arguments and violence will not bring you anything good. You must focus energies on what you do and pay attention.

Health: It is time to pay more attention to the signals that the body provides, having an exercise routine will help you both physically and mentally.

Love: You will receive fabulous proposals to enjoy life. Romantic and propitious days will come to celebrate unions and meetings.

Money: Unbeatable stage to make money, always measuring the scope of the investment and studying the person who will be your partner.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Accept the help that is presented, it is well-intentioned. You should take advantage of relationships at this time, your friends can support you.

Health: Moving brings many changes. If you can locate yourself in that new place, you will know how to feel the benefits of the renovation.

Love: Your inner peace is reflected in your dealings with people. You will be attractive for the mere fact of the sweetness that characterizes you.

Money: Lucid and brave, you triumph thanks to your decision. Therefore, you will achieve the goals that you have set for yourself.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not get demoralized or depressed before the troubles of life. Stand up strong, stoic, and go your way.

Health: Do not rely on appearances to make decisions. Learn to transcend them and observe the essence behind what you are trying to judge.

Love: Do not look for love where you should not since this will end up bringing you suffering. There are opportunities that are best missed.

Money: You will feel the need to change the area of ​​your work. But think carefully before you act, because afterwards it may be too late.

Horoscope today

Horoscope todayBe careful with weather changes because you will be prone to respiratory diseases.

Health: Don’t think you can achieve your goals, you know you can. There is no goal that you cannot achieve if you put your effort and effort into it.

Love: Seeks to start a relationship with that partner from whom you parted a long time ago. They have both matured ever since.

Money: You will find the opportunity to greatly increase your capital when a friend presents you with a very tempting proposal.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You must make that call that you had pending and that takes away your sleep. An apology for an inadvertent mistake is welcome.

Health: You haven’t had a coffee with your best friend in a long time. Surely the two have many news to tell.

Love: Insecurity about this relationship will haunt your partner these days. Say in your ear how much you want it and how much you need it.

Money: Activate your administrative skills and clarify all work situations. These days are scarce financial resources.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your power of persuasion is on the rise and will allow you to move forward thanks to that smile that will be permanently on your face.

Health: Today you could go shopping, always looking out for the pandemic, and find that gift that you have pending with that relative. With time you will be able to choose wisely.

Love: This is not the time to make decisive decisions in love or friendship. Avoid greater evils and maintain a cordial atmosphere.

Money: In these days you will receive an economic recognition, some banking procedures will be crystallized and productive offers will arise.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: In terms of work, external pressure will increase. Despite that, you will feel strong and secure, but you will have no time to dedicate to yourself.

Health: Recognize limits when it comes to wanting to carry out your wishes. Do not provoke situations that you may regret in the future.

Love: Apologize when you make a mistake, it is necessary for your partner to recognize your mistakes and their successes.

Money: Paying off old debts and commitments will be an excellent task for this day when it is convenient for you to put your life in order.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You are anxious and restless, so try to relax so you can rest. Problems will arise that you will not be able to solve.

Health: Make sure you don’t leave your responsibilities last because you don’t know when you won’t have the time to fulfill them.

Love: Don’t give up on your partner without doing everything you can to keep them. Remember that life for two is not easy.

Money: The good financial news for you will continue. Just make sure to eliminate problems before they arise.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The invitations mean a welcome change, try not to let yourself be too distracted from the real problems.

Health: Choose those who know how to share your secrets and respond to you with loyalty. Stay away from those who only come out of interest.

Love: The influence of the stars indicates that you live a good time for everything related to matters of the heart.

Money: Important professional decisions are taking shape and you will have a unique opportunity to increase your profits quickly.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A matter from the past can come to you when someone from an earlier period of your life appears. There will be a dilemma that you will have to solve.

Health: Your health entered a somewhat uncertain cycle, you should not worry too much because it will pass soon. Consult your GP.

Love: The stars are in an optimal position to favor a lucky encounter. Prepare for the occasion and dress elegantly.

Money: In the workplace, you are going through a very positive phase for earnings and the economy. You will have an unexpected stroke of luck.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Many doubts are resolved if you ask yourself if it is okay to do this. Your good judgment will put the rest and your actions will be clear.

Health: If the ideas to feel better at home do not arise, buy yourself a Feng-Shui book and you will find very interesting solutions.

Love: The feeling must be expressed, not supposed to be understood. Giving much more is the key to a good partner.

Money: You have all the possibilities in your favor, but a mistake due to your anxiety will cause you to end up grabbing your head.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There are decisions that are best made by being guided by a sense of personal and professional ethics. If in doubt, talk to a friend.

Health: Today you will feel an extra dose of energy. You will really want to go out and have fun, choose like-minded people for this and always take the necessary care due to the pandemic.

Love: You will feel more helped in the field of love than in the field of business. Prepare to enjoy long periods of love stability.

Money: In chance there will be no solution to problems. Do not spend what little money you have left trying because it is not a good day.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.