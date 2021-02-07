Know sign by sign What does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have enormous potential to carry out the usual activities, with twice the performance. Take advantage of your energies.

Health: Do not abuse food and drinks. If your body is asking you for a break, listen to it and rethink your diet.

Love: At times your fear of commitment will be almost paralyzing, but you will overcome and continue to make future plans.

Money: If you keep your fighting position, success will not wait. Wait until the other is ready to hear reasons.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A phone call will disrupt your day, it will be a meeting of great satisfaction for you, it is a call that you expected.

Health: Even if you try to turn your back on problems, you will only change things if you stay to fight. If you want a change, it starts with you first.

Love: Special moment to receive guests. At nightfall your interest will be your partner and how to be better. Avoid a fight.

Money: Today you can lose money or precious objects, be careful. You have a lot of work to finish, so get to work.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Consulting activities to seek professional advice for the formation of companies. Take care of the people you surround yourself with.

Health: Aromatherapy, flower therapies, contact with water favor you. It is also a good month to start or resume psychological therapy.

Love: In short, the dislikes of a couple will be a memory, even if at the moment you are going through a time of crisis. It is temporary.

Money: Success is so close you can almost smell it. Do not lose contact and you will reach your goal before the end of the year.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Conflicts with friends. You will find unexpected companions willing to offer you what you need in a frank way.

Health: If you are a victim of contradictory impulses, do not make dangerous plays that could put you or your loved ones at risk.

Love: Signs, suggestions, words with double intention, everything works in a climate of closeness and loving approach.

Money: Negotiate and compromise with people who need other conditions. You will avoid difficulties to communicate and different codes.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It is a good time to start studying something new. If you can enrich your spiritual life, you will feel much better.

Health: Seek to harmonize your energy. If you try to do many things at the same time you will only end up exhausted.

Love: Today you should act kind and loving with your partner. Sweetness will favor the most intimate relationships.

Money: Using wisdom, strength and creativity, you will achieve very good results in your work. They will offer you help, accept it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It is not a good day to face new challenges. You must act wisely and think very well before speaking.

Health: You should spend more time inside yourself. Take the time to decide what you really want from your life.

Love: Don’t be selfish in love. Stop thinking about the past and dare to live in the present. If you are concise, you will receive the same in return.

Money: Good time to receive a raise or the news of a job renewal. They will give you joy for something well done.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A friend will be inscrutable and manipulative and it is better not to pay attention to him. Don’t waste time on such games.

Health: It is very possible that emotional instability is playing a trick on you. Find a word or a friendly advice that helps you feel better.

Love: Although you are one of those who bet on a placid coexistence, you will secretly beg for someone who will shake your structures.

Money: Fight for what is yours, without delay. But measure your words and do not underestimate your interlocutor when negotiating.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: As you solve urgent problems, you will experience relief. Bad time to agree to commitments.

Health: If you like someone but they don’t give clear signals, you will have to move on. It is the only way you will have to know how he feels about you.

Love: Multiple misunderstandings will leave you exhausted. Change of air, interact with positive and affectionate people.

Money: You know how to earn money but you lack capital to start. It is time to seriously think about requesting a loan.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Time to reconcile with your past grudges. Time has healed the wounds. The old grudges have given way.

Health: There are disagreements that you could avoid if you control your temper and excessive criticism. Don’t use reason as a reproach.

Love: Enjoy the moment but don’t rush those who are just looking for fun. Share the moment and do not fall into formalities.

Money: Unforeseen events, delays and controversies that create an unstable work environment. It will be your responsibility to get ahead.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You are in a position to choose and say NO without guilt, you will have a broad vision and possibilities to expand your horizons.

Health: Anxiety situations. You should practice a moderate physical exercise or some sport, it will be enough to enjoy life again.

Love: Worry about stabilizing yourself, it will favor your relationships. If you are single, chances of starting a stable relationship.

Money: Events are moving quickly and changes will be normal, that you prosper and that the affairs are beneficial.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Very conducive stage to unleash your fantasy, which will intensify and favor some aspects of your life

Health: Be adventurous, discover hidden riches. You will be surprised to meet fellow travelers willing to accompany you on this journey.

Love: You live special and passionate days in your emotional experiences. Changes will occur in your way of seeing and thinking about things.

Money: Don’t give up the habit of recording your expenses. Not measuring your resources will put you in trouble that will mess up your finances.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The pragmatic search for results will leave no room for imagination, the fundamental engine of all creation. Let your mind fly.

Health: Use your gifts and your charisma for your personal benefit. You have the intellectual resources and the guts to do it.

Love: Appeal to your intuition and play along, perhaps it is nothing more than a tactic to give the relationship a little mystery.

Money: Micro-enterprises have excellent development prospects. Bold projects will be favored.

