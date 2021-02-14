Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today: You will have little free time but you can make the most of it. Sweet messes in the name of love, happy days for all.

Health: Try new things to cut the routine that drives you so crazy. Take an unexplored path, chat with strangers, smile first.

Love: An earthquake of emotions leaves you exhausted, but at the same time affirms your affective bases. A disappointment darkens the picture.

Money: Your career turns in a positive direction and external circumstances will change in your favor. A financial reward will be well received.

Horoscope today: You will receive support and encouragement from someone close in matters of the home. They will help you make radical decisions for your life.

Health: If you find yourself alone, without a partner, shake up that routine a bit and decide to look for people who can capture your most intimate senses.

Love: In full chaos you will discover what you expect from a good partner. With much clearer ideas you will find what you are looking for.

Money: Increasing your intuition will allow you to distance yourself from events that could harm you in your business relationships.

Horoscope today: Various troubles. You face situations that deeply move you and that shake your faith in others.

Health: Try to pay attention when important roles are involved. Concentrate and avoid a maximum level of demand. Your charisma will favor you.

Love: You will be haunted by a person you just met. Step on the brakes and evaluate the problems this situation could bring you.

Money: New economic opportunities, be patient and prudent to use them at the right time.

Horoscope today: Latent possibility of reaching a new goal. Your skills dazzle everyone. Take advantage of this stage and increase your popularity.

Health: Avoid the rush. There are situations where going fast does not necessarily make us arrive earlier. Don’t take shortcuts.

Love: The kindness with which you express your feelings is understood by your partner with kindnesses that fill you.

Money: What caused you happiness yesterday can cause you disappointment today. Take some time to evaluate today, do not rush in your decisions.

Horoscope today: You must be alert, different opportunities will present themselves in various areas of your life. The help you were needing will arrive.

Health: You have to understand that each person is a universe, do not expect everyone to react as you would.

Love: You may feel a little disappointed that you are not getting what you expect. Think about it and then talk to your partner.

Money: Planning will be the key to your most immediate successes. Clarifying concepts and setting deadlines will be the best for everything to turn out well.

Horoscope today: Don’t blame others for obstacles that come your way. You are responsible for your successes and mistakes.

HealthDo not hesitate to commit to a job that offers you stability. It may be the tip of the iceberg to start ordering your life.

Love: Time to let yourself be carried away by instinct and enjoyment. You will meet the person who fulfills your love expectations.

Money: Not everything will be work and stress, there will be time for relaxation. Take a breath, it will help you think more clearly.

Horoscope today: It notably improves communication with the people around you, although it will be difficult for you to defend your rights. Mood improvement.

Health: Don’t put off the things you have to do. The sooner you sow, the earlier you will reap your benefits.

Love: Avoid any romance with coworkers, it can become counterproductive. Don’t mix your intimate life with work.

Money: Soften your attitude before something explodes. Measure more precisely the tasks you set out to accomplish and relax.

Horoscope today: Faced with the problem you are going through, do not wait for a solution until someone close to you is willing to get involved.

Health: Don’t fight or get so emotional about what happens. Try to distance yourself, especially in situations that have to do with the heart.

Love: Stay away from strict and severe positions, and be open to communication with your partner, thus achieving greater understanding.

Money: Past mistakes and failures create an economic imbalance that will take time to sort out. Calm down, it will be resolved.

Horoscope today: You will be surrounded by conflicting cases. By pure chance this time they will not harm you, but you must stay alert.

Health: One of the fundamental things will be to make your position clear. That will bring you a lot of mental and spiritual peace of mind.

Love: Moments of confusion. You feel the weight of guilt, even more than your share. Be calm.

Money: You should pay more attention to your handling of money. When you least expect it, they might try to trick you.

Horoscope today: Distancing yourself from loved ones will cause you suffering. Try looking for distraction in other areas of your life.

Health: Exercise will bring you many benefits if you practice it in its proper measure. Avoid excesses of all kinds.

Love: The future holds a love story for you that will be born in adverse circumstances. It will be up to you to fight to get ahead.

Money: Your intuition will lead you on the right track and reason will help you when it is time to make a decision.

Horoscope today: You will get over this moment. You lack money, but you have plenty of work. The humor you have on this day is understandable.

Health: There could be some emotional tension. Go out with your friends to enjoy the day, always with the proper care for the pandemic.

Love: You will find peace in your partner. After a long time of trying to improve, you have succeeded. It will be for the better every time.

Money: The investments you make in the next few days have every chance of obtaining excellent results.

Horoscope today: If you are tired and annoying, it is best to take a vacation to regain vitality, good humor and recharge yourself with energy.

Health: A warrior is a set of qualities, values ​​and abilities that you possess or can acquire, and that will allow you to lead you to a higher goal.

Love: Love comes from the hand of economic stability. You will be harassed by the opposite sex. They will make you loving invitations.

Money: It will not be an adequate period to start new efforts, but you will do respectable well in your usual tasks.

