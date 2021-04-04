Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, April 04, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Time to sow what is harvested in life. Keep doing your best, even if you don’t get what you deserve for now.

Health: Time of stress for health. Take care of the hours of rest. Play a sport that helps you release the pressure you feel.

Love: They will ask you for tangible proof of your love and you will go out of your way to make others happy. It is good that you give without measure.

Money: Money is not your thing. This month you will be left without a peso because of that mania that you have of not foreseeing when paying with the card.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A trusted friend will make you know a heavenly and unforgettable place. That will give you a boost to come out of sadness.

Health: If you are a little more flexible with the mistakes of others, you will do better than now, you will be surrounded by affection and you will be a much happier person.

Love: Appropriate stage to enjoy the pleasant company of your partner. You can put peace to family conflicts.

Money: Investments and everything related to the arts and artistic subjects will be highly productive businesses.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your ability to react quickly will be put to the test several times during the day today. Get ready.

Health: The price of being the best at something is total and complete dedication. Unfortunately this is not compatible with love. Decide your priorities.

Love: You will have great opportunities to meet passenger loves during the weekend. Be confident and seductive.

Money: You will be involved in serious delays in your work schedule due to inefficiencies of your collaborators.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Only each one is aware of their own limitations. Don’t be afraid to put yourself under the microscope today.

Health: Whims and bad moods could bring serious inconveniences in your environment. Try to maintain an adult and mature attitude at all times.

Love: You must learn to tolerate the occasional outburst of your partner if you intend to make living together work.

Money: You will have to make the decision to put aside certain co-workers because they have become a burden.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: After all a cycle of annoying fights the time of harmony is looming. There is little left for your dreams to come true.

Health: Think more and better about the things you do and do not get carried away by the impulses that can make you say things that you later regret. Calm.

Love: In the affective sphere, you will be a bit strong when it comes to affirming the things in which you believe.

Money: Good prospects in the professional, work or study field. Results will depend on attention and effort.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be able to take a moment to plan the coming day in order to use the times in the best possible way.

Health: That the effects of the continuous tension produced by an unfriendly everyday reality do not end your hope of happiness in the future.

Love: Think twice before making a decision. Don’t let anger cloud your conscience, or you’ll regret it later.

Money: The idea of ​​a business will reach your ears today through the mouth of a close friend. Analyze it in detail.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Try to be moderate with the words you use in the lawsuits that you will have to live today. Don’t overdo it for any reason.

Health: Do not sin suspicious when you start a new relationship, give your partner the opportunity to win your heart, but always with care.

Love: To face a future with your partner you only need to have a deep love for her. The rest will follow.

Money: You will have to dedicate part of your day to advance certain jobs for the next week. Do it with the best will possible.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: What was pending until now is done. You will dare to leave everything that limits you and you will break boundaries.

Health: You can benefit from helping your friends achieve their goals. Show them how to seek motivation and you will find an answer from them.

Love: Be careful not to make mistakes for which you will suffer the consequences. Open your eyes and don’t let yourself be convinced by utopian promises and dreams.

Money: Avoid trusting your closest projects so as not to have to defend yourself from the envy and jealousy of your colleagues.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Moment of greater communication with friends, groups and organizations. Take this moment to show your true feelings.

Health: You are in a position to help others and plan a trip as an escape route from the routine in which you find yourself immersed. Relieves accumulated tensions.

Love: Regarding your love relationships, you will have a great emotional need and you will feel bad if you are alone.

Money: Give better attention to your clients or bosses and take care that what you do is well done. Don’t leave everything to chance.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There will be no resistance when you say that is what I want, but it is essential that you know a priori that it is really what you want.

Health: The past stepped on. Sometimes it is better to spread a godly blanket of forgetfulness for those situations that cause you so much pain.

Love: Strong emotions tempt you. This is not the time to play with your partner’s feelings, you have a lot to lose.

Money: It is not advisable to make investments, request loans or require salary increases. You will have to wait for the moment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Despite having a large and large group of friends, you will meet people in other areas who will be very enriching.

Health: Your imagination is unique and extremely powerful. Your patience sometimes makes others despair. Don’t let that worry you.

Love: You are in a favorable position for everything that has to do with your personal relationships. Good time to cultivate friendships.

Money: They will give you a clean and jerk that will not be enough to take you to the top. Don’t be discouraged without insisting enough.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You may feel some suspicion or even envy around you, but with your cunning you will be able to neutralize the effects.

Health: Nature is extremely important, you are comforted by contact with it. Rest and sleep for several hours is practically essential.

Love: It is convenient to put in order all matters related to love, as there is a danger of mistakes. Do not fool yourself.

Money: Remember that good informants are worth gold and that a piece of information can make you earn more in one day than you have in years.

