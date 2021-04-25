Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will seem very calm even though you will be in a state of alert. Very revealing omens and the occasional stumble in your work.

Health: Do not try to think everything and end up spinning inside yourself because you will always return to the same thoughts.

Love: Storms are coming in your relationship. Only by using the full force of your love will you be able to calm the problems.

Money: Your enthusiasm exalts your personality and does not go unnoticed. Make room for changes to achieve your goals without delay.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Things cannot be forced, learn to let flow and have tolerance even if you disagree. Listen and be silent.

Health: In the worst moments, use up all your resources to solve your problems. Don’t just sit around waiting for the solution from the outside.

Love: All uncertainty disappears and tenderness returns to your life. Courtships begin and many couples decide to get married.

Money: Pay off debts and free yourself from irrelevant matters. Don’t waste your time and use your intelligence in productive strategies.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The new routines will be tedious, complicated and even unbearable, but you must face them with your best will.

Health: Do not live depending on the approval of those around you. Make sure it is your own judgment that determines how good or bad you have been.

Love: Loneliness may be the only way you have to resolve these internal issues that prevent your total surrender.

Money: Remember that work is a means to achieve all those personal dreams. Learn to enjoy its results.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will reach a point in your life where loneliness will become an addiction for you. Don’t fall into a vicious circle.

Health: Falling in love is the source of unspeakable feelings that will take you on a roller coaster of emotions. Don’t banish him from your life.

Love: That the constant ups and downs at the work level do not have as much emotional impact on the couple. Learn to put them aside.

Money: Don’t get tired of trying if you think you are capable of reaching your goals. Use failure as a means of maturing and learning.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your imagination will be running at full steam, you will have a very varied and busy weekend.

Health: Dare to rebuild your life, you have to learn to be more selfish and love yourself more, claim what belongs to you with courage and without hesitation.

Love: There are promises that the wind blows away and they have made you a few. You are very intelligent but sometimes you are naive.

Money: You’ve been trying a lot lately, and this will be recognized to you. Your career will advance thanks to someone’s gratitude.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your calendar will be full of appointments and invitations. You will have to make compromising decisions because you cannot do everything at once.

Health: Do not stay at home, try to have time for yourself, an emergency getaway to see some friends would be positive.

Love: You get involved in relationships where you can’t convey your feelings. Set clear boundaries if you don’t feel reciprocated.

Money: You perform well in positions of responsibility, added to your subtlety and control capacity, nothing can stop you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You need to take more flexible postures in the face of adversity, especially with your relationships. The future is uncertain for everyone.

Health: If you feel discomfort in your respiratory system you should make yourself see. Be more careful with tobacco and avoid the cold

Love: Your underwear and sophisticated perfume will be the tools that will allow you to definitely conquer that person.

Money: The realistic and well applied criterion will allow to put an end to some situations of debts and banking hardships.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: One thing that characterizes you is that you need to feel free and do what you want with your life and time.

Health: You are shy and do not tolerate jokes in bad taste or ridicule. Look for activities that boost your self-esteem.

Love: Don’t fall for comparisons that resent your relationship and end up isolating you. See your partner with the eyes of the heart.

Money: Luck is with you, you have a lot of inspiration and you feel very free, but do not stop taking your precautions.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be the target of unfortunate coincidences today. Stay alert to avoid being greatly affected.

Health: Do not allow depression to make a place in your day to day. Seek to connect with friends and family.

Love: Today you will meet a person who has great prospects to profoundly change your life. Give him an oportunity.

Money: You will notice a slight improvement in your mood and predisposition today. This will help you in your work environment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Nothing but joys and good times today in the workplace. Your expectations will be more than met.

Health: Don’t give up when you hit the first stumbling block. Anything that is difficult to achieve surely represents an important achievement.

Love: Today you must accept that the partner you are in is not the right one for you. Learn from this and continue on your way.

Money: You will have a long and tedious work day that will seem to never end. Don’t despair, take it easy and go step by step.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The day will seem endless. It is key that you learn to delegate both at a family and professional level. Trust others.

Health: Thinking at all times who you would like to be does not bring you closer to your ideal but rather takes you away from who you really are. In your essence is the answer.

Love: If you showed more what you feel and were not so detailed, you would see that love gives you everything you need.

Money: Trust your instincts. Beware of a financial proposal when a talker will try to convince you to share your money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Try to put order in your diet or reinforce your physical activity. You may experience minor health complications.

Health: Instead of accusing others of being irresponsible, try to identify the reasons for your dissatisfaction, that way you will solve your problem.

Love: A person with whom you have had an important relationship in the past will reappear to make you surprising ideas.

Money: If there are financial complications, do not give up, it is only about mishaps with documents and papers without much value.

