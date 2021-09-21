Horoscope today Tuesday 21 September 2021: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Today’s horoscope predictions Tuesday 21 September 2021: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

Aries daily horoscope:

General overview: the your heart can be very tender when the moon meets Chiron. It is an invitation to slow down and take care of your emotional well-being. A conversation with a caring person (a Gemini, perhaps) can be incredibly encouraging. You will find that you are not alone.

Love / Friendship: don’t sleep on the power of kind words and forgiveness. They can be a tonic for a toxic world as feeding Ceres in your communications sector aligns with the wounded healer Chiron in your sign. Speaking from your heart to someone you are close to can be cathartic and mutually healing. If you’ve had a fight with someone, take the opportunity to heal the fracture. Life is too short and too hard to disagree with someone you love.

Career / Finance: Friendly Venus in your shared resource house can attract generous people into your life. Venus’s angle to mighty Pluto suggests you may have a supporter in your corner. It could be someone with influence in your workplace or a notable figure in your profession. If you need to ask for a favor, now is a great time to do it. Treating these individuals with due respect can make them more susceptible to your cause.

Personal growth / spirituality: you are much more sensitive than most people believe. Under your hard aspect is a soft heart. Don’t be afraid to show it. It makes you more sociable.

TAURUS TODAY’S HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

Taurus daily horoscope:

Overview: As the Moon in Aries connects with the wounded healer Chiron in your house of exile, you will need time alone to process your emotions. Loneliness can be healing. When you’re ready to share your thoughts, reach out to a caring Gemini to encourage him.

Love / Friendship: are you in or out of a relationship? It can be hard to tell as the rebellious Uranus in your sign collides with busy Juno. You crave the deep connection that a relationship can provide, but you also want to be free to do your own thing. You can’t have it both ways. Being in a relationship means being there for your partner even when it’s something you’re not in the mood to do. If you’re single, don’t dangle the promise of a commitment unless you mean it.

Career / Finance: an experienced and influential person could prove to be a powerful ally. Friendly Venus aligning with masterful Pluto makes the time to break through with someone who can offer the guidance and support that get you on the right path with your career. Whether it’s a one-time act of assistance or a long-term mentoring experience, you’ll benefit from being connected to someone who knows.

Personal growth / spirituality: before the sun leaves Virgo and your recreation area, you’d better let your inner child play. Moving on, the atmosphere is all about work. Make it your mission to do something fun.

TODAY’S HOROSCOPE GEMINI TUESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope:

Overview: the moon meeting Chiron in your house of future plans may make you fear that you are unprepared for what lies ahead. A conversation with an understanding Aries can help you understand that it is what you do today that will determine how things will play out.

Love / Friendship: a Sometimes, the passion can get lost between you and your partner. Especially when you both have busy lives. The spark is still there. And with a little support from a creative Venus / Pluto alignment, you can rekindle the flame. Find a way to incorporate spending special time together into your daily routine. It is an opportune time for Gemini singles to level up their beauty and fitness game. When you feel sexy, other people will find you sexy too.

Career / Finance: working with others isn’t always easy. With Chiron injured in your teamwork home, it’s something that can often make you feel insecure. A nod to Ceres nurturing in your sign suggests that caring vibes and kindness can set the stage for productive collaboration. A colleague may feel equally insecure about himself. Encouraging words can go a long way in creating harmony and making it a positive experience for everyone involved.

Personal growth / spirituality: an unacknowledged need for independence could lead to erratic behavior when Uranus and Juno collide. It’s better to state your need for space than to ignore someone who cares for you and leave them wondering what went wrong.

TODAY’S CANCER HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

Cancer Daily Horoscope :

Overview: only those who are truly strong can demonstrate vulnerability. You will show the world how to do it when the brave Moon in Aries meets the wounded healer Chiron at the top of your chart. Your resilience can be an inspiration and can encourage a Gemini who is having a hard time.

Love / Friendship: you may feel a strong pull towards someone in your orbit as Venus and Pluto align. Is it the power they emanate that you are attracted to? If so, let me motivate you to cultivate your strengths. Maybe the attraction is romantic? If so, you’ll need to find a creative way to get closer. This may not be the kind of person or situation where you can take a direct approach. Let a trusted psychic help you plan your big move.

Career / Finance: As feeding Ceres aligns with wounded Chiron in your career zone, the thoughtful vibes you bring to professional matters can be a tonic for a toxic culture. Being supportive and helpful behind the scenes can elevate the energy and make the experience more enjoyable. Whether you realize it or not, people depend on your presence to lift them when the going gets tough.

Personal growth / spirituality: hobbies, creative projects, games and sports can be a healthy obsession. It’s all good if it provides a pleasant way to unwind. You will benefit from making the game a priority.

TODAY’S LEO HOROSCOPE TUESDAY 21 SEPTEMBER 2021

Leo daily horoscope :

Overview: the full moon in emotional Pisces is an invitation to let go of a person or situation that is nearing its due date. Letting go of what you no longer need opens the way for new and exciting energies that will resonate more fully with you. The support of a Capricorn can help you cut the cord.

Love / Friendship: Assertive Mars aligning with the North Node invites you to take the lead in reaching out to a person of interest. Whether the attraction is personal or professional, inviting this person into your circle could prove beneficial. In the future, they may connect you to other people who will be important for you to get to know. Do not hesitate. Your window of opportunity may close sooner than you think.

Career / Finance: Mercury in your communication house aligned with benevolent Jupiter denotes positive and useful relationships. This fortuitous atmosphere makes it an excellent time to collaborate on an assignment. Brainstorming with a colleague who is on your mental wavelength can produce a great deal of great ideas. The only challenge lies in narrowing down the options. Projects involving writing, publishing, and social media will benefit from your communications experience. When you increase the signal on a project, you will reach a wider audience than usual.

Personal growth / spirituality: check where emotional house cleaning may be needed. Tidying your heart rejuvenates you.