Horoscope today September 11, 2024: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

ARIES

The First Quarter Moon in adventurous Sagittarius can trigger restlessness. However, before you set out in search of excitement, you need to take care of business. You’re nearing the finish line with an important personal project or work assignment. Now is the time to roll up your sleeves and get it done. You can reward yourself with a fun distraction once the work is done. In the meantime, start making plans. It’ll be fun to have something to look forward to. When Venus and Saturn clash, insecurity can test your ability to attract or maintain a relationship. Thank your fears for trying to shield you from harm, but let them know you intend to persevere.

TAURUS

You may have a strange feeling today that something is wrong, perhaps in the neighborhood or with a friend or relative. It will likely bother you throughout the day, Taurus, so it might be a good idea to call this person or otherwise investigate the matter. There is probably nothing really wrong, but someone close to you may have just had a shock of some kind.

GEMINI

The first quarter Moon in Sagittarius and your house of one-on-one interaction emphasizes the importance of working harmoniously with others to achieve your home and family goals. Compromises will be necessary to do what you want to do. It’s important to know when to stand firm and when to give in. Sociable Venus at odds with authoritative Saturn in your house of aspiration can pit style against substance. It’s great if your appearance reflects the part you want to play, but it will take more than a flattering fit and a sparkling personality to impress the major players in your world. Be prepared to prove you have what it takes to succeed.

CANCER

The first quarter Moon in lively Sagittarius may make you eager to dive into a project. Not so fast. There is still preparation that needs to be done. Reach out to people who have the information and resources you need to be able to take the next steps. You may quickly find yourself back at square one if you fail to do things the right way. With Venus and Saturn at odds, you may have difficulty pleasing a parent and meeting their expectations. Even if your parents are okay with what you are doing, your inner mom or dad may criticize you. You are an adult now. Do what feels right for you.

LEO

Some shocking revelations about your past or the past of someone close to you may come out today. It may be a bit of a shock, Leo, but it is still a positive development. It will shed light on how to deal with current problems in your life or in a relationship. Write down your thoughts, meditate, talk to a friend, or otherwise try to make sense of them.

VIRGO

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius and your domestic realm can ignite a sense of urgency around a domestic or family concern. If it’s not an emergency, put it on the back burner. Right now, it’s more important that you prioritize your own needs and wants. It’s great that you’re attentive to your loved ones. However, sometimes you have to put yourself first. With Venus and Saturn at odds, you’re reminded that it takes more than love to make a relationship work. Tension can arise when someone isn’t paying their fair share. It doesn’t always have to be 50/50, but there needs to be a healthy balance of give and take.

LIBRA

Demands from co-workers may stress you out, Libra. You may feel like your co-workers are taking unfair advantage of you. This may make you think about starting your own business or partnering with a partner. This may be a great idea, but today is not the day to make such a monumental decision. Give it a few days and think about it seriously.

SCORPIO

The first quarter Moon in Sagittarius shifts your focus to money and possessions. The urge to splurge can be hard to resist. Before you give in, check to make sure it isn’t keeping you from staying on track with your long-term goals. It’s better to indulge a little than to overdo it. With Venus in your house of self-destruction at odds with Saturn in your romance zone, you may feel frustrated with your love life. Trying too hard to make a relationship work and deciding you’re done for can be equally problematic. Don’t make any major decisions or big moves right now. It’s best to wait a few days and see what happens.

SAGITTARIUS

A close friend or loved one may disappear today. You may panic when they don’t call you back. Don’t jump to conclusions. They are busy with what seem like important matters for the time being and will contact you in time. When you finally get in touch, you may hear some exciting news. Relax, go about your business, and look forward to the call.

CAPRICORN

A family member may be toying with the idea of ​​moving or going away for a while, Capricorn. This may stress you out, but don’t let it get to you. Don’t try to talk them out of it. Listen sympathetically and let your relative free themselves. This person is probably feeling temporarily restricted by forces outside the home and isn’t likely to go anywhere.

AQUARIUS

The first quarter moon in Sagittarius and your house of community can test the strength of your connections. You can’t always achieve your goals alone. Can you count on friends and colleagues to provide the support you need? Before you ask someone for assistance, make sure you’re on their side and willing to help them with their goals. With Venus opposing Saturn in your house of resources, financial obligations could put an end to a good time. It’s good to make responsible decisions. However, you shouldn’t give up on an exciting plan. If you do some research on your options, you may find a more convenient way to do what you want to do.

PISCES

Finances should be fine, Pisces, but your financial affairs are not something you want to talk about with anyone right now. Perhaps you want to make a decision that is your own and not influenced by others. However, a close friend or lover will find out. Maybe they will guess, or maybe you will let it slip. Don’t panic. This person understands you and will not try to exert undue influence.