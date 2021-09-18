Know sign by sign What does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t take comments made about a colleague at face value. Beware of people who approach you.

Health: Music calms beasts. Put the problems aside and relax with some background music, and also some incense.

Love: You want your partner to play the role of slave. You did the same with your ex partners, but this one will not be subdued.

Money: You have the support of colleagues and you are talented for business, but your anxiety will cause someone to play tricks on you.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Inspiration will be present in the kitchen. You will invite your friends to dinner and everyone will praise your culinary creations.

Health: You are fully charged and full of activities, but it would be good if you save some time for yourself. Do some sport.

Love: Possibilities of travel or a move generate an argument in the couple. Agreeing will be an arduous task.

Money: Allow others to do freely. Your obsession and perfectionism make them feel pressured and work poorly.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Being through thick and thin will be today’s motto. A friend will need your help and advice, don’t leave him alone.

Health: Be a little more selective with the people you meet and surround yourself only with those with sincere feelings, who will not make you suffer.

Love: A former partner that you still can’t get out of your head, will arrive unexpectedly and can turn everything upside down.

Money: Your business intuition and your steel mettle will combine to achieve what you set out to do. Enjoy this moment.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have to go through very complicated situations from very early in the morning. This will leave you stressed for the whole day.

Health: That the events that you lived in your past do not become eternal stigmas that you carry throughout your life. Leave the past behind.

Love: Today will be a negative day for love and romance. Don’t be afraid to reschedule that important appointment for you.

Money: Dedicate a couple of hours of your day to review the pending commitments. Get organized to get more out of your time.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will feel that it is the right time to try an approach to close friends from whom you have recently distanced yourself.

Health: Whoever forgets his past is condemned to repeat it unfailingly. Keep the teachings that life has always given you with you.

Love: Do not be afraid to apologize to your partner, pride is not a good counselor when it comes to love. Meditate on it.

Money: You will not be able to postpone certain responsibilities that you have in the pipeline any longer. Face your obligations.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t let pride be your advisor when deciding whether to repair recently broken ties. Listen to your heart.

Health: Be cautious when taking the advice of the people around you. Regardless of your intention, remember, we are all prone to mistakes.

Love: You will realize that you have made a mistake with your partner. Put pride aside and acknowledge your mistake, it is never too late.

Money: Seek to apply some type of motivation technique to your subordinates and the results will surprise you.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It will be impossible for you to look in another direction when you see that the consequences of your actions will also affect loved ones.

Health: You cannot live constantly worried about who they will say or you will not be able to enjoy life in its greatest splendor. Be the judge of your actions.

Love: Support and understand your partner. She is going through a difficult time and needs to feel you by her side. Show your love.

Money: You will have to put all of you into the day to be able to advance in certain jobs that have been long overdue. Don’t give up.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Certain changes despite being very difficult to make are worth the effort invested. Try not to waver now.

Health: There are several ways to reach personal maturity, each of them represents a difficult challenge to overcome. Do not give up in your attempts.

Love: The visit of a former partner will awaken old feelings in you. Don’t let this confuse your feelings.

Money: You will not be able to maintain this carefree and banal rhythm of life for much longer. Reframe your needs.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t make a grain of sand a desert. That everyday problems do not complicate your day, delegate responsibilities.

Health: A promotion implies more responsibilities, and if you cannot fulfill your functions, accept your limitations and leave the place to someone else.

Love: If your partner feels that you do not meet his expectations, force him to decide if he wants to continue by your side. If he leaves, the better.

Money: If you live pending your business, you will relegate your private life to the background. That the economy does not govern your existence.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Family conflicts will take an unexpected turn when someone admits that you were right. But do not fall into pride.

Health: Your back is increasingly resentful due to your poor posture. In turn, you are not able to visit the doctor. Do it or later you will regret it.

Love: The lack of money will cause arguments to arise within the couple. Don’t feel bad, sooner or later this was going to happen.

Money: You are spending more than you can and that will end up having an impact on your future. Do not borrow money from anyone.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: There are many probabilities that because of a transcendent decision you end up in a fight with a close relative.

Health: Expensive clothes, accessories and perfumes are not enough for others to have a good impression of you. The change must be internal.

Love: Your life as a couple remains the same, that is, full of arguments and with nothing to unite them. Rethink yourself if it should continue like this.

Money: A trip, a game of chance, or the help of a close relative can help your business prosper.



Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your communication skills will be on the surface. However, try not to talk too much because you will reveal things that you should not.

Health: Do not be afraid to make a change in the image that the mirror returns to you. Remember that to renew is to live.

Love: Your partner knows that you are up to something suspicious. A mutual friend opened his mouth and said the wrong thing. Be sincere.

Money: The bad spells are over, it is time to reap what you sowed and to enjoy the achievements obtained with effort.

