Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today: You will have to resolve some legal issues if you do not want to have problems later. You will lock yourself up to reflect.

Health: You are somewhat off, you need to go for a walk and visit friends, exchange ideas and enjoy the company of those who love you. Do not neglect the measures to take care of your health due to the pandemic.

Love: Reunion with an old love. Maintain a tolerant attitude and do not allow yourself to be overcome by jealousy that in the past turned off the relationship.

Money: Focus on meetings and plan trips in a professional environment, and always under the necessary care due to the pandemic. Better organization means more chances for success.

Horoscope today: You will feel too many pressures and responsibilities at work. Take life easy that everything will come in due time.

Health: You deal with very difficult people every day, but do it with kindness, sweetness and intelligence. Remember that with you there is no one who can.

Love: A very favorable affective period continues, where there will be room for unexpected, romantic and unforgettable sentimental encounters.

Money: Your future plans would gain a lot with the advice of an expert. You will need tools to achieve what you set out to do.

Horoscope today: Some promises they made to you could be hollow and a meeting would be postponed. The dialogue with relatives will be interesting.

Health: Make an effort to recognize the signs, the true affections may be closer than you suppose. Sharpen your vision.

Love: Don’t be afraid to say what you feel. You don’t have to suffer in silence, and if you keep quiet, things can actually get worse.

Money: Some generous gestures will cross your path, and your finances. This will make things easier for you to take your destiny.

Horoscope today: Some people are waiting for you to have a definition. Make a decision and gamble for the ideals you have.

Health: Try not to get caught up in feelings of insecurity or doubt. Trust your emotions and you will achieve your goals.

Love: As long as you are sure of what you want and the truth of your feelings, you can protect yourself from pain and torment.

Money: You will have financial problems and difficulties of all kinds, but if you act without haste you will be able to overcome the situation.

Horoscope today: Avoid transferring family problems that you are suffering to into your work environment. You must solve each thing in the right place.

Health: A healthy mind and a healthy body, you have all the strength and impetus to make it happen. With good nutrition and daily sports, you will get your full potential.

Love: You will feel really pleased when you see how the person you love knows how to understand your problems and can support you.

Money: You have also transmitted your optimism to your workplace. You will improve relationships with bosses, employees or colleagues.

Horoscope today: Maintain a balanced emotional state and you will achieve benefits both in the workplace and with your partner.

Health: Get a medical check-up before exaggerated physical exertion. You can get an injury that will take a long time to improve.

Love: It is an ideal time to celebrate unions. You will discover the path of love and successfully organize a life of two.

Money: Ideal days in your profession. They call you just to congratulate you, but you will not know how to enjoy it in its magnitude.

Horoscope today: It is convenient to withdraw from people and circumstances that do us harm. Internal peace is essential to overcome the situation.

Health: The mind will be calmer and you will be able to enjoy a pleasant social life, always taking care of yourself due to the pandemic. Projects with family and friends will be a success.

Love: It is essential to deepen understanding and strengthen the feelings of the couple to avoid frustrations and sleepless nights.

Money: You will not have to look for luck, because it will come alone and you will be able to realize your dreams without great effort.

Horoscope today: Encouraging circumstances will change your life and make you think of a better future. Your family will be in charge of helping you in that regard.

Health: Unfounded arguments and aggressions will produce a depressing effect on you. Avoiding them or solving them with height will be important for your health.

Love: Your sex appeal is at a good level. Enjoying intimate enjoyment and seduction with your partner will deepen understanding.

Money: It is probable that there is a loss of money due to wrong investments. Be careful with the people around you.

Horoscope today: Dedicate more hours to your daily tasks and do not be discouraged if your ideas are not heard. Keep in mind that there is an ideal time for everything.

Health: You must work hard to achieve a psychophysical balance, otherwise you will suffer from hypertension or have heart problems.

Love: Lack of control with money will be the first problem you will have to face with your partner. Look for more realistic explanations.

Money: Be careful with the documentation and papers, losses could occur that would cause you large unexpected expenses.

Horoscope today: Today you will be more sensitive than before and you will notice some things that used to go unnoticed.

Health: Regarding your health, there are no problems, there is a great balance. You should play some kind of sport to clear your mind.

Love: Your heart wakes up slowly and you start looking, after months of emptiness, for the person you dream of. Good prospects.

Money: You will get money that you did not expect. Think carefully about what to invest in since you don’t have much support.

Horoscope today: You will experience a crazy desire to break with what does not make you happy. Excellent relationship with others.

Health: Be very precise and clear when communicating, avoiding distractions caused by emotional errors. It is time to speak.

Love: Gossip, jealousy and misunderstandings will be cleared from your life, do not listen to misinterpreted comments.

Money: Your originality at work will make others look at you with admiration and ask for your advice.

Horoscope today: You will make essential changes for your happiness. You will feel ties that will ruin your mood today.

Health: Be clear when communicating and seek to be understood, without allowing your emotionality to interfere with your expression. Others will appreciate your effort.

Love: In love as in war, anything goes. Look for the necessary strategies to conquer that person who is stopping you from sleep.

Money: Be prudent in money matters and avoid unnecessary risks when it comes to overspending. Better save.

