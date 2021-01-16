Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Lately you are lacking initiatives. You need to put desire and will to things because nobody will do it for you.

Health: It is not convenient to be quarreling over trifles with your family. Don’t be proud, give them a call and take the initiative to make amends.

Love: Lucky in the game but not lucky in love. This is not a good time for the couple, but if you play you will be fine.

Money: At home blacksmith, wooden knife. You have the best ideas, but you don’t apply them to your projects, so you will never progress.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Suitable day to try to resume communication with relatives that you have not seen for a long time.

Health: Do not get carried away by the adventure of the moment so easily. Be more suspicious of your feelings before you just give them away.

Love: The circumstances of destiny will put in front of you someone who can become a very special person for you today.

Money: No matter how tired you are, you have the minutes counted for certain responsibilities. Go ahead.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will succeed in certain projects despite the odds being completely against it.

Health: Routine is one of the biggest and most silent enemies of longevity in the couple. Try to stay away from her.

Love: You will enter a stage of self-discovery on an emotional level that will keep your mind focused on you, dialogue with your partner.

Money: You will have no choice but to postpone a certain part of your work to do it at home tomorrow.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Stop being sorry for everything you did not do, better put all your energy in future opportunities.

Health: Enjoy more time with your loved ones, there will already be an opportunity to solve the problems that afflict you at work and at home.

Love: Learn to recognize your true feelings. Accept the freedom of the other. Put your emotions into words.

Money: Don’t listen to what your colleagues say. You are convinced that this is the right way, so keep going.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not look for little credible pretexts to justify your mistakes. Be more responsible and take charge of your responsibilities.

Health: If you want your family life to be in harmony, you should not ignore everything that happens at home. Indifference will not help you.

Love: Find your answer in the other, and put all your energy so that the two of you achieve what the heart really needs.

Money: You can improve your future if you stop looking at the past. Focus on the future, there is the key to your prosperity.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t let anyone intrude on your life. You know what you do and you don’t have to be judged by others.

Health: A diet rich in fiber will help you lose those extra pounds. But you must put a lot of will on your part.

Love: Your partner loves you, but expresses it in a different way than you. Understand it, each one loves as he knows or can.

Money: If you have to choose between keeping this job or changing it, choose to change it because there is no chance of progress.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today dedicate yourself to solving the urgent. Don’t waste time on trifles or you will suffer the consequences.

Health: Don’t be so closed in your thoughts. The people around you can teach you different ways of coping with life.

Love: Your relationship works perfectly. It is time to start thinking about common and long-term projects.

Money: You should draw a dividing line between those who are allies and those who only seek to knock you out of your position.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You need to talk to someone about your problems. Find people you trust if you don’t want your confessions to transcend.

Health: You will rest with your loved ones in a quiet and relaxed place. Your mind will thank you for this little spiritual retreat.

Love: If you look closely, you will discover that there is someone from your work who loves you silently. If you move on, they will start a nice relationship.

Money: You tend to spend more than you can on superfluous things. Watch your pocket or you will end up bankrupt.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You haven’t seen your family for a long time and they are missing you. Today is an ideal day for you to visit and dine with them.

Health: Keep in mind that living surrounded by bad vibes does nothing but harm your mental health. Harmonize your home a bit.

Love: Don’t pretend that every moment is unforgettable, your relationship is not a romantic movie. Enjoy it, but don’t fantasize.

Money: If you are looking for work, the opportunity will come through a relative who will offer to be part of their work team.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: A malicious comment has you as the protagonist and will circulate among your colleagues. Clear it up before you see yourself hurt.

Health: You are a very sensitive person and do not deny that. It is not weak to be moved by something, but it is a sign of greatness.

Love: If you keep dedicating your time only to work, you will soon be single again. Listen a little to the claims of your partner.

Money: You have a lot of talent but you lack the will. If you don’t put energy into your projects, they won’t move forward on their own.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today is a more than ideal day to get up to date with everything related to paperwork and payment of taxes. Seize the day.

Health: Give more importance to your professional criteria than to what others think. Do not be influenced by the ideas of others.

Love: Beauty does not always come from the hand of intelligence. Evaluate what aspect of that person you met is most important to you.

Money: Do not let yourself be manipulated by the advice of a superior. He will have more experience than you, but in this case he is wrong.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Wisdom will come into your life in the strangest way, it will help you overcome certain insecurities ingrained in your mind.

Health: You will never really finish knowing those people around you, not even those closest to you. Be careful with your confidences.

Love: Try to share all your tastes and trends with your partner. Learn to make her participate in every aspect of your life.

Money: It is not the hardest thing to reach the top, but to stay on it. You must put all of yourself if you want to be the best.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.