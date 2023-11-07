Horoscope today Tuesday 7 November 2023: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

Today’s Horoscope predictions Tuesday 7 November 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

Since the strategist Pallas opposes the North Node in your sign, you may feel that you are no match for a highly intelligent individual. Are they really smarter than you? Or have you gotten into the habit of handing over your authority to this person? It’s easy to feel in awe of someone who confidently displays their abilities, especially when they’re your love interest or professional ally. However, that doesn’t mean they know more than you or that they know what’s best for you. Isn’t it time you trusted yourself and relied on your knowledge and skills?

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

As strategist Pallas conjuncts the South Node in your house of work, you are in a state of flow when using proven methods to manage your tasks. It’s nice to be able to get work done on autopilot. However, relying too much on what you know and are comfortable with can put you at a disadvantage. There may soon come a time when you need to do things differently. There’s no better time than the present to add new talents to your skillset. Pushing yourself to try something that intimidates you can be immensely rewarding. You may not understand it right away. However, feeling comfortable in unfamiliar territory can be a valuable skill.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

You won’t have to venture far to experience a deeply meaningful connection. A gathering with your loved ones at your home or an intimate celebration for two could reaffirm your faith in love. A powerful Venus-Pluto alignment can set the stage for a life-transforming experience. Are you ready to let love enter your home and your heart? A warm and welcoming atmosphere encourages people to connect with you more deeply as Mercury and Neptune align. An intuition about a work problem might turn out to be correct. Your enhanced intuition can give you insight into a colleague. Looking at this individual with compassion can make it easier to work together. Put yourself in their shoes.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER 2023

Cancer horoscope of the day :

Having a smart parent or family member you can rely on for advice can be a huge asset. Life is so much easier when someone else makes decisions and tells you what to do. However, it may seem like a crutch as the strategist Pallas joins the South Node. There is a world of people outside your inner circle who can provide valuable guidance. Better yet, leaning on your own wisdom can be profoundly empowering. It’s the perfect day to silence the opinions of others and listen to your intuition, especially when it comes to your career. To realize your aspirations you will have to start taking risks. Trust that you will learn what you need to learn along the way.

Subscribe to the newsletter

