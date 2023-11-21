Horoscope today Tuesday 21 November 2023: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2023

There’s nothing sexier than the confidence you radiate when you’re in your own power. You’ll exude tons of it as your ruler, Mars, syncs up with mighty Pluto at the top of your chart. Desire is the catalyst that sets your inner self in motion. You are sure to come alive and own your power when there is something or someone you want. Set your sights on your goal and achieve it. You may get what you are looking for or get closer to achieving your goal. If nothing else, you’ll have fun trying. With Mars in your house of shared resources, you will benefit from having a formidable figure supporting you. Strength is in numbers

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2023

You and a partner or close colleague won’t always see eye to eye. However, you feel more powerful when you are on the same team. The sun in Scorpio in your house of individual connections in sync with powerful Pluto suggests that someone who shares your ideals could support you on an important issue. You will feel safer with an ally by your side. You can also empower others by lending your experience and knowledge to their efforts. Look beyond any differences between you and do what you can to help. Mercury’s synchronization with wounded healer Chiron may inspire you to discuss a painful matter. Opening can trigger closing and help you heal.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2023

As self-taught Mars in your house of work syncs up with powerful Pluto, you’ll go to great lengths to get things done. No matter how challenging the task, you have the tenacity and resourcefulness to take care of business. If you need assistance, an influential ally may be behind the scenes to lend a hand, but you’ll have to ask for what you need. Your drive and ambition are very inspiring and make people want to participate. Your ingenuity may surprise people as the Moon in creative Pisces and your public sector aligns with innovative Uranus. It is not wise to underestimate yourself. You always have an ace up your sleeve.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY TUESDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2023

You’ll be determined to get the love you want as the sun and obsessive Pluto sync up in your dating and relationship zones. You could level up a situation and end up in an exclusive relationship. If you’re already involved, you may earn a deeper commitment from your partner if you have the confidence to act decisively. Being taken seriously will require you to hold your power and boldly ask for what you want. It’s not a one-off thing. What you do now is a preliminary step. You will have to persevere and show up consistently to get what you want.

