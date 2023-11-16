Horoscope today Thursday 16 November 2023: today’s astrological predictions sign by sign

Today’s Horoscope predictions Thursday 16 November 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You can’t always be wild and insanely impulsive. At the same time, you cannot deny your individuality and crush your spirit. You may be unsure of how you should act and who you should be as the Sun and Mars clash with Eris and the North Node in your sign. Your whole life is an experiment to discover how unconventional you can be. What you’ve learned is that expressing yourself freely sometimes comes at a price. People who understand you will accompany you on the journey, while newer acquaintances may find you too unstable to handle. However, being authentic is your best bet.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

There is a nervous atmosphere in the air. It can make some bulls passive-aggressive. With the Sun and Mars contrasting Eris and the North Node, you may wonder if there’s anything worth getting angry about or if you’re making it all up. Untangling your emotions and gaining clarity can be a tricky business. Try to resolve your feelings before venting to someone you care about. The atmosphere with a partner (in love or business) can be very intense, especially if you have a grudge that you have yet to deal with.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

When it comes to love, some Geminis will be incredibly optimistic, while others will doubt that things will go their way. Your faith waxes and wanes as Venus in your love life zone syncs with hopeful Jupiter in your backstage realm. One thing is certain: if you want something to happen, you have to get out of the way and get into the game. Don’t be afraid to express your affection. It’s not always worth playing big. If you’re in a relationship or want to meet someone new, do something to show your interest.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2023

Cancer horoscope of the day :

How much noise can you make without causing a scene? It’s something worth pondering as the sun and Mars in your house of self-expression clash with Eris and the North Node in your public sector. Voicing your complaints will undoubtedly attract attention. However, constantly complaining can alienate others and make them reluctant to listen to your concerns. It’s smart to choose your battles carefully. Not every problem is worth publicizing. However, some Cancers may be reluctant to complain when they should. If you don’t look after your own interests, who will?

Subscribe to the newsletter

