Horoscope today Wednesday 16 November 2022: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Wednesday 16 November 2022: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022

Aries daily horoscope:

Your love life promises to be more exciting than usual while Venus is in Sagittarius and in your adventure zone until December 9th. You may be meeting someone from a different country, culture or background. When coupled, you and your partner could plan a romantic getaway. A long-distance romance may also play a part in the film. If single, you may meet a potential partner in an academic or spiritual setting. Intellectual compatibility can reaffirm your interest in each other. Today, a confidential conversation could reveal an interesting hint as informational Mercury syncronizes with fortunate Jupiter. Your partner (romance or business), client, or professional ally may be passing on useful information that will help you obtain money or other resources.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022

Taurus daily horoscope:

Today Venus enters enthusiastic Sagittarius and the realm that rules intimacy and shared resources. The next three weeks promise to bring great passion into your life. With this warm, inviting energy at play, you’ll feel comfortable exploring your sensual side. Some people may find you impossible to resist. Both friends and lovers will want to get closer to you. They may try to use money, gifts, and special privileges to get into your good graces. Under a favorable Mercury-Jupiter alignment, magic can happen when you collaborate with individuals who are on the same intellectual wavelength as you. Brainstorming can produce a wealth of brilliant ideas. You can accomplish something great with your combined knowledge, resources and contacts.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022

Gemini daily horoscope:

Venus enters enthusiastic Sagittarius and your partnership zone today. Until December 9, committed relationships will be happier and more harmonious than usual. This is the perfect time to get engaged or married. It’s also a good time to turn a casual romance into something more exclusive. The planetary conditions are just right to help you meet a loving person who is ready to commit. If you are looking for a partner, be proactive in your search. As Mercury and Jupiter align in your work zones, a brilliant idea could catch the eye of someone important. Now is not the time to downplay your abilities. Take advantage of an opportunity to generate interest in what you do.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022

Cancer daily horoscope :

There’s excitement in the air, and it’s all about your love life. Affectionate Venus in your dating zone syncs up with auspicious Jupiter in your house of adventure, making this one of the best days of the year for love and friendship. Instead of sticking to your usual routine, plan to do something exciting with your partner. Sharing a new experience could be memorable and is a great way to bond. If you’re single, there’s no better time to get involved. Be open to meeting people who are different from your usual type. It might be exciting to connect with someone from a different culture or background.

