Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, March 29, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Try to take into account the small details in relation to your friends or your partner. Generosity is a quality.

Health: Don’t settle for what comes by default. Look for your inner well-being in the little things. Even if everything is fine, you may feel sad.

Love: This love will be very helpful to you. It will tell you all the time how much you are worth and how smart you are, that will help your self-esteem

Money: You can earn tons of money, but you spend it with amazing speed and, therefore, you go through times of great poverty. Don’t squander.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: If you have an artistic streak, you will find yourself in a moment of inspiration. However, pay attention to the practical part.

Health: In the event of a possible panic attack, remove yourself from the foreground of the scene and wait for it to pass. It will also be good for you to see how others act.

Love: Accept as an adult the rupture of this relationship, the responsibility is usually half and half. Stop blaming yourself for it.

Money: Stop betting everything on luck and fortune. It is important that you learn to support yourself on both legs and be realistic.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Internal changes in your work environment will cause changes in your routine. Don’t be impulsive and use reasoning.

Health: Do not focus your mind on the details excessively, focus on what is really important. Remember that life is only one, enjoy it.

Love: In love you will look depressed and nostalgic, and you will feel that all the past times were better. Take advantage of this lonely period.

Money: You need to spend time with your family due to recent events, and you cannot quit your job.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will live moments of tension in your work environment, which can also affect you emotionally. Be careful with your reactions.

Health: The practice of some physical activity will allow you to discharge negative energy. At the same time, it will help you keep your mind clear and alert.

Love: Take your partner’s criticism as valuable information to grow. Don’t get defensive and accept your mistakes.

Money: Look for the meaning in the things you do, it will be the only way not to make mistakes in your work. Be more detailed.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have no choice but to take a break from your activities. Health problems have reached a peak and you must rest.

Health: Be more understanding towards the feelings of others. Not everyone lives by the rules of conduct that you follow.

Love: You know how temperamental your partner can be and how impossible it is for him to change those character traits. Be tolerant.

Money: Discard all kinds of superfluous expenses and do not get involved in more than you can afford. Better, modify your lifestyle.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Handle the decisions you are about to make with the greatest care, because someone will come out of certain situations very hurt.

Health: Do not let your partner take away your freedom, if you decide under pressure, it will last little. Let the other take the initiative and protect you, it will do you good.

Love: Although the week started slow, today you will be ready for social activities. Get out there, because there are several opportunities for encounters, but don’t forget pandemic care.

Money: You will feel secure in the professional decisions you make. Ideal day to face new commercial projects.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your bellicose and quarrelsome attitude will place you at the center of controversy and you will be the subject of controversy.

Health: If you put your mind to it, you will break old chains and you will succeed. You will do well to change your routine, as long as you keep another one so you don’t get lost.

Love: At this stage you will be encouraged to start new relationships or you will feel more affirmed in the ones you have already built.

Money: Enjoy the economic benefits that you will obtain once the work is done and celebrate the opportunities that present themselves.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You woke up a bit melancholic, not wanting to do anything. You need to raise that vital energy so that your day is not a disaster.

Health: It can decrease your sexual desire due to problems with your partner. Don’t panic and talk to her.

Love: These days everything related to the interests of the heart, such as love, friendship and family, will radiate so much vitality that it will infect the environment.

Money: Meeting important people opens doors for you in places that were previously unimaginable. Don’t underestimate yourself, you have a lot to give.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Perfect day to make reforms in the home, you will want from changing the armchairs to the side to giving a somewhat more glamorous touch to your whole house.

Health: Learn to take into account the message that your dreams give you. The things that your mind tells you are not minor and sometimes they can materialize.

Love: You will be annoying because of your partner’s obsession and jealousy. Either you try to talk about it or you are on your way to failure.

Money: It will not be the best stage, but you must think that now, better than the result, the important thing is to be on the move.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day of emotional crossroads since you will find yourself in trouble having to choose between your partner or your family. Be diplomatic.

Health: You need to loosen up the routine that is raging a bit. Try to change the way you do things a bit and do not be afraid to explore new horizons.

Love: Don’t compete with your partner. The love relationship is not a sports dispute in which there must be a winner and a loser.

Money: You must manage multiple projects at the same time. Do not rule out any of them because each one of them represents an economic advantage.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It is important that you do not let the slightest failure throw your plans down. You fell once and now you have to start over.

Health: You are lucky enough to receive a lot of love and support from those close to you. Make the best of it and surround yourself with your loved ones.

Love: You will receive permanent containment without even having to ask for it. Accustomed to being a giver, you will be flattered by receiving.

Money: This is not the time to take risks without having a base to support yourself. Ambition does not allow you to be fully satisfied.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The love and support of the family is unconditional and will be of great support. It is as if a good wind blows for your business.

Health: Sometimes a word can hurt more than a thousand actions, be sincere but not cruel. Say what you think with the greatest delicacy that the matter deserves.

Love: You need the affection of your loved ones, and when they don’t offer it to you, you tend to pay with the same currency. The Law of Talion does not work.

Money: An argument over money could arise. Anyway, you would agree with the loved one and they will live very happy moments.

