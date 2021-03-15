Know sign by sign What does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, March 15, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have to pass some tests to get ahead today. Emotional outbursts and lack of tact will compound your problems.

Health: You could feel a bit insecure, so you will have to invest the energy. The problems will arise in the area of ​​personal relationships.

Love: Feelings will be possessive. Your partner won’t be able to take so much pressure and will try to run away before you catch them.

Money: There will be some obstacles in the steps that were in your charge and you will live moments of nervousness. Show maturity.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: If you master aggressive impulses and keep a cool head, today’s obstacles will be neutralized as they appear.

Health: Take advantage of the energies of the day for your new projects. Write them down and propose to put them in motion because your thoughts can come true.

Love: You could be disappointed and, on the other hand, something extraordinary could come up in your love life. Anything can happen.

Money: The monetary inconveniences will be exacerbated and you need to be cautious. Put assets, titles and shares in good security.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Due to your slightly hostile attitude, you will not be able to achieve an effective understanding with others.

Health: Do an examination of conscience, this requires a great deal of will to reduce the ego and take a look at the failures and mistakes of the past.

Love: Someone just met will get closer to you and you will discover a new friendship or a potential love. The two can get along.

Money: There is understanding in the team and it is easy to reach the established objectives. They will recognize you at the end of the month with a raise.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: They will demand more of you than the rest because you can. See yourself as a winner and try to get the biggest cut.

Health: The past is a great teacher that must be listened to carefully if you want to learn from your mistakes. This way, you will avoid problems if you look back.

Love: You will act very vehemently in relationships, especially if we are talking about a conventional relationship.

MoneyBetter to measure the positives and negatives before making a big money bet. Do not make hasty decisions.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Try not to plan too many activities or meetings as home complications will delay your schedule.

Health: You will have to accept that you acted improperly and that you were really wrong. Face it, show your fortitude and put your pride aside.

Love: For the couple to be able to function, it is necessary for each one to adopt a role that complements the other, do not monopolize everything.

Money: Do not be seduced by flattery or flattery from your work peers. Don’t let your guard down at any time.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Day of little patience and constantly bad mood. Try not to hurt your loved ones.

Health: Sometimes the less organized things are those that give us greater satisfaction and happiness, try to be less structured.

Love: The person you are interested in finally realizes it. At last you will find the possibility of being happy.

Money: Enjoy deservedly the congratulations of your superiors for a job well done. But do not fall into pride.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You may experience stressful moments due to delays and solutions that do not come, but fear not, they are temporary.

Health: The higher the pressure, the higher the performance and the higher the exhaustion. You will be amazed at how much you are capable of giving.

Love: Your emotional relationship and your feelings flow, it is possible that you feel nostalgic for a person belonging to your past.

Money: Investment in domestic affairs increases, but it is worth the try. Income will increase at the end of the month.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Analyze carefully and advise yourself very well before making a decision or signing important documents.

Health: Better to be alone than in bad company. You need another class of people, more in line with who you are.

Love: Very favorable moment for love and fun because your charisma and tolerance will bring you closer to the opposite sex.

Money: It will be impossible for you to maintain a rhythm of work, because you will start with desire but halfway you will be left without will.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Personal successes in the field of art and social activity. But remember not to trust someone you don’t know.

Health: It would do you good to start studying something new. Also art or spiritual life will be important topics today, do not overlook them.

Love: If you were meeting someone, today you will be disappointed. Not all that glitters is gold and not whoever says they love you really does.

Money: Manage your income carefully and don’t let others waste your money. You have a hard time earning it, learn to spend it.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: It is smart of you to adopt a more serene posture and take a more moderate and communicative attitude.

Health: You may feel pain, sadness, disappointment, but you will come out of this experience feeling more adult and ready to continue.

Love: A romantic evening will make you forget and relax for a while. This person you met will help you more than you bargained for.

Money: You will have in your hands a project that will generate a revitalizing abundance in your income and in your professional achievements.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be assailed by doubts and insecurities during the day. Don’t let these make your self-esteem drop.

Health: Convince yourself that you are strong enough to achieve your goals. Do not collapse with the first obstacle in your way.

Love: Remember that nobody likes to be questioned in their decisions. Part of being in a relationship is having trust in your partner.

Money: You will find a person who will be a benchmark of conduct in your work. Try to learn everything you can from him.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will feel more secure than in the past, you will not be influenced by invading relatives or casual gossip.

Health: Review the decisions you are going to make regarding work, finances and health, your future will depend on this situation on a personal level.

Love: In love life, relationships will be somewhat complicated and financial issues will affect the couple.

Money: Today, success and good luck seem to be on your side. Whatever your achievement, it will be enough to make you feel satisfied.

