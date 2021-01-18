Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, January 18, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t think you are alone in this crusade. There are many people who are for your cause and will support you.

Health: Your lack of perseverance is something that works against you. Thus, you will never be able to finish anything that you start with such enthusiasm.

Love: You need to learn the give and take of a sexual union. Don’t be intolerant of any opposition to your sexual fantasies.

Money: Like it or not, in the workplace is where you will perform best, because in love you will not be at your best.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will receive financial support from your family in situations related to home. You didn’t expect him, but his attitude will make you happy.

Health: Your friends have always reached out to you when you needed them. Now it will be your turn, so don’t turn a blind eye to their problems.

Love: Accept the invitation to that dinner with friends and get ready to meet the person who will steal your heart. Dress well.

Money: You always had the support of your friends, but this time you will need financial help and everyone will be very busy.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your email box needs cleaning. Today may be the day you get rid of junk mail.

Health: Faced with adverse situations, you always keep your good mood. Don’t let anything erase your smile or good spirits.

Love: If you are looking for the perfect partner, you will never find her. Be more realistic in love or you will end up banging your head against the wall.

Money: You have a good economic time, but you do not feel comfortable in your work. Find new directions, you will be fine.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Model your character a bit and learn to shut your mouth on some occasions, so you will avoid several fights.

Health: You should clarify some family issues if you do not want problems to arise later. Be very specific and forceful.

Love: Living together is not what you imagined, fights are everyday and you don’t feel comfortable. Be honest and talk to your partner.

Money: We all aspire to achieve a good position, but managing yourself thanks to your influences is not the most convenient.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t follow the majority. You are convinced that this is not the right thing to do, so be a person consistent with their ideals.

Health: These days you will be very busy solving some home problems. Try not to demand too much of yourself, what you cannot delegate.

Love: You know how to make anyone fall at your feet. But this time you will meet someone who will not be easy to fall in love with.

Money: You have enough capacity so that your income can multiply, but you need to be more responsible.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Take into account the opinions of others, from them you can get something important. Do not discount them no matter how superficial they seem to you.

Health: Do not care about the opinions of others, much less if they come from people whose lifestyle is not an example of anything.

Love: In an event, to which you will attend almost by obligation, you will meet the most impressive person you have ever met. Get ready.

Money: Listen to what your heart says and not your mind. In this opportunity, the heart has reasons that reason does not know.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Your family claims you and you have them a little forgotten. Today it would be good if you call them or pay them a visit, it will do them good.

Health: Being indifferent to problems and not worrying about everything is not the solution. Take action on the matter or you will have a bad time.

Love: You know how to win the love of a person, but this time you will meet someone who will cost you to conquer. If you want her, fight.

Money: Do not be influenced by other people’s comments. You do what you have to do, you know it is the right thing to do, so do not hesitate.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will not achieve success sitting at home waiting for a great idea to reach you. You will need dedication and work.

Health: Wisdom is not exclusive to experience, even if it is your favorite. You can learn great things from the least thought of people.

Love: You must allow yourself to take constructive criticism as such. Let your partner help you grow and improve as a person.

Money: Don’t put aside your principles just to get along with the rest of your teammates. Go your own way.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Worries will invade your mind from all sides. You will live a frankly tense day in every way.

Health: Avoid exposing yourself to the temptation of vices that you have managed to completely eliminate from your life. This is the most effective way to avoid a relapse.

Love: Optimum time to start an approach after several days of friction and fights. You will be with all your charm on the surface.

Money: Life’s situations will end up inexorably leading you to a difficult destination, make sure you are ready.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Do not see only the flaws in others. Put aside your prejudices and you will discover another way to face life.

Health: Learn to better choose your friends. You live surrounded by many people, but not all of them are honest with you.

Love: There is no wound that time is unable to heal. Give yourself the space you need to leave your past behind.

Money: Always show yourself predisposed to incorporating new work routines. This will give a good image of you.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today is complicated in legal and tax matters. Be patient and don’t argue with anyone.

Health: Try not to let others have the wrong image of you. Someone was talking bad, so try to clarify everything.

Love: Today there will be a before and an after. If you were caught in the webs of an absorbing love, you will open your eyes and say enough.

Money: When you must make a decision about your future, do not seek the advice of your family, they will make you act in a wrong way.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You know how to make yourself respected, but today a colleague will challenge you and will not hesitate to take the conflict to the last consequences.

Health: The great changes suffered in the last time made you seclude yourself too much. Try to regain joy, go out with your friends.

Love: You have gotten used to loneliness and you enjoy it, but a person will appear in your life who will change the way you think.

Money: Before spending more than you can, think about it because your finances are not going through their best moment.

You can also know the Chinese horoscope and all the information that astrology has for you.