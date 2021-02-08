Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, February 8, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today: Setbacks, anger and challenges that will force you to draw strength from weakness. Someone will put a brake on your enthusiasm.

Health: Live today calmly and above all do not think about the accumulated work that awaits you tomorrow. Take advantage of the day to relax.

Love: At the slightest hint of conflict you will try to reconcile and you will achieve miracles. Delicate moment for family relationships.

Money: Avoid superfluous expenses and decide to save for a next investment. Perhaps the opportunity of your life is waiting for you.

Horoscope today: You will be asked to play the role of arbitrator and resolve a dispute. Be impartial and you will arrive at the correct result.

Health: If you feel that a person from your most intimate environment tells you the harsh and cruel truth, do not take it the wrong way. There are things that hurt, but they serve to grow.

Love: A relationship could bring you great joy. Your power of seduction and eloquent charm are surprising. There will be a lot of energy.

Money: It is clear that you try to think things through at work. And this is noticeable because you show great maturity.

Horoscope today: Your creative or artistic inclinations are stimulated and your work in these areas will be especially satisfying.

Health: Take care of your attitude at all times and do not lose hope of achieving what you want. Have more discipline, perseverance and perseverance.

Love: Suitable for love relationships. Let your skill shine and socialize. Your love life will change positively.

Money: Favorable for learning and seeking opportunities. Abundant income, you will carry out many of your initiatives.

Horoscope today: Bliss at the door. Your own change will magically transform those around you. Good prospects. Sweet moments.

Health: When you have information about what interests you, you have more possibilities to exercise your rights and have tools to resolve a situation.

Love: Couple conversations will appear to reach agreements on economic, investment and savings issues. Give yourself time.

Money: Your work will resemble a minefield if you do not control your tendency to get into situations from which you do not know how to get out.

Horoscope today: Fun, vital and playful spirit that will help you a lot to loosen stiffness and problems that may arise.

Health: State your ideas, make a study plan. You generate a force of complacency, give yourself the luxury of being the one who has the greatest sanity.

Love: You may have to make adjustments if living together is difficult. Setbacks will appear that must be resolved in pairs.

Money: The demands are less and you can take things calmly. You are spending too much, cut out superfluous purchases.

Horoscope today: Events will take you by surprise without giving you time to react. Yours will be loving and appreciative.

Health: Try to repair any mistakes you have made in the past with your friends. Don’t let time pass for fear of facing them.

Love: You do not enjoy as usual, a little realism will do you good. Time to lay the foundation for a promising relationship.

Money: Money comes and goes, but your reputation remains unblemished. You may fail in a business that you thought was safe.

Horoscope today: New friends arrive and old friends for a time leave. Very good communication between children and parents.

Health: Learn to differentiate the urgent from the important. This will allow you to reduce your demand and the associated stress levels.

Love: You will have an urgent need for passion, but at the moment your emotional life does not promise to be exciting.

Money: Your economic takeoff will have to wait. For now ordering your life becomes a primary objective.

Horoscope today: Work issues complicate your family life. The ghosts of breakups or fights loom on the horizon again.

Health: You will receive all the help you need if you know how to ask. A kind word and a loving gesture are essential to achieve understanding.

Love: You will have opportunities to feel happier and more fun. Intimate and passionate climates will be generated to enjoy for two.

Money: Do not waste good influence to start financial projects or search for a job. Renewing airs.

Horoscope today: It is likely that you will have the opportunity to close a new contract or that you will receive new and interesting proposals. Surprises

Health: This may be good news or bad news, but one way or another you’ve spent too much time in one place and it’s time to change. Be more adventurous.

Love: Do not let yourself be hampered by the demands of your partner and adopt a clear attitude to avoid reproaches.

Money: Increase knowledge for university and higher studies, for contacts abroad and business trips.

Horoscope today: You better find a way to solve things and don’t dwell on the matter if the challenge is great. Watch your health.

Health: Concentrate on doing what you want. Do not seek the approval of others in everything you do, it is a great waste of time and energy.

Love: Someone who was previously indifferent to you produces secret emotions. Where yesterday you saw indifference today you find seduction.

Money: Do activities that reward you. Proper cycle to achieve monetary success while still doing what you love.

Horoscope today: Remember that you and your circumstances are the basis of everything. Don’t be afraid to be the protagonist of meetings and events.

Health: It is a time when you should seek well-being and happiness. You know how to do it, it’s just a matter of cheering up.

Love: They will thank you profusely for paying attention to details. You have the intelligence to know what they expect of you.

Money: You start a wonderful period to be interested in things you do not know and to learn. They will give you opportunities that you should not miss.

Horoscope today: Without haste but without pauses. Little by little, your problems will be solved in a positive way. Don’t give up the fight.

Health: To close this day it would be very good if you look for fun in a meeting with friends. Respect the measures of care for the pandemic.

Love: You are polluting your relationships. Remember that there are times when you have to deal with love in the same way that you do with work.

Money: The expenses will be strong and you will have moments of tension. Turn to your closest friends and family for help.

