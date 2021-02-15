Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, February 15, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today: You start the day on the right foot, with an optimistic spirit that from deep inside you says that things are on the right track.

Health: Give life to your imagination and be amazed at the creative potential you have. Resume or finish your projects. Generate important allies.

Love: Take care to reduce disagreements and interdictions that arise with the people you love, do not listen to others.

Money: Personal benefit will come more from the good will of others and not from your own or the power struggle.

Horoscope today: You must attend to questions that make the movement of your papers. You might find some unpleasant surprises.

Health: Once you have your sweet prey at your fingertips, go out and win their heart. Your attitude of bravery and fearlessness will dazzle her and she will fall at your feet.

Love: Inspiration and a change in your relationship with people from the past. Do not allow them to criticize your partner, you will weaken the bond.

Money: You must use all your sense of humor to cut the bad weather that surrounds you. Avoid arguing and losing your temper.

Horoscope today: Fate will put you to the test both in emotional and economic matters. You won’t be scared of moving in dangerous terrain. Resist.

Health: Many things can destabilize you and the point is not to allow it and be firm with your ideas and convictions. Choose freely.

Love: The key to love is to feel it without looking for reasons from logic and give it time to grow free and without pressure.

Money: Slow down, you are at the limit of your possibilities. If you continue like this, your plans can become complicated and lose important allies.

Horoscope today: Today you will have a positive attitude towards all kinds of problems. Your intuition will help you solve unthinkable situations.

Health: Well-being also comes hand in hand with rest and relaxation. Seek to do recreational activities but do not consume a lot of energy.

Love: A person who will not resemble you at all will come into your life. He will manage to get you out of the routine with his joy and enthusiasm.

Money: Your way of getting money is reinforced. Being financially strong will give you security and that will be very important to you.

Horoscope today: Recovered in both physical and emotional health. You develop greater resistance to diseases or physical problems that afflict you.

Health: Free yourself of the inhibitions that prevent you from enjoying your relationship. Put all the meat on the grill and take advantage of every moment.

Love: Launch yourself to the love conquest, do not fear, you will have more than pleasant results. Do not commit to what you cannot fulfill.

Money: Everything that is related to banks or the treasury you will have to attend to. Legal problems at the door.

Horoscope today: Luck could now smile at you, but you must be careful with excesses of any kind. A situation that you will not fully understand will occupy your mind.

Health: You will find your well-being in the smallest things like a family dinner or a good movie. Loneliness will not be your ally.

Love: In love you will have an understanding attitude seeing the best side of things. You will face your sentimental experiences.

Money: You will be the worthy representative of your company. Your skills to relate and to know how to sell will be at the highest level this day.

Horoscope today: Understand the need to live more closely with your friends and family. Don’t let the daily routine invade you.

Health: Reframe the origin of any of your problems. It is quite possible that they are less important or dramatic than they appear to be.

Love: Out of jealousy, your partner will say hurtful things. Calm. Don’t play with fire, that submissive person can respond fiercely.

Money: You are destined to improve the luck of friends and others deprived of fortune, but do not promise what you cannot deliver.

Horoscope today: Your confidence in yourself is high because luck is on your side in love and work matters. Take advantage of.

Health: Dedicate yourself to your body and your health. Generate a change in diet, a new exercise routine and a modern personal image.

Love: Your heart will host the most varied feelings and your thirst for adventure will not stop. Take care that they do not discover you. Be stealthy.

Money: Stay in control of your business even when you have managed to expand. Only you know where everything should be.

Horoscope today: If you have problems with someone close to you, you are in a position to take a warm approach and smooth out the existing rough edges.

Health: If you feel bad about something that happened in the past, you are just wasting your energy. Feeling guilty only slows your expansion and growth.

Love: Old loves will be the cause of a very tough fight with your partner. Stay objective and calm, don’t let your anger out.

Money: Keep a low profile and don’t spend money unnecessarily. Don’t miss an opportunity and keep your eyes open.

Horoscope today: Moments of plans to make trips abroad or changes in the workplace are approaching. Analyze them and do not rush decisions.

Health: You impose yourself by your personality and discover the personality of others through a deep and scrutinizing look, that is your most powerful tool.

Love: An old wound that you thought closed hurts you again. In order to strengthen your relationship, you need to grieve.

Money: Remember that in a few weeks a decisive event will take place for your economy. This is not the time to change jobs.

Horoscope today: Share more pleasant moments with your loved ones, the quality matters more than the amount of time you spend with them.

Health: You will have to avoid considering yourself a step above the people with whom you have something to do, you will get much more in your favor.

Love: Think before acting, the appearance of temporary loves could divert your interest from the true responsibilities.

Money: To prosper, use the resources you have at your fingertips, search for data, discover your talent and ability to develop yourself.

Horoscope today: Positive vibes will increase your attraction and sympathy, warding off depressions, nostalgia and bad influences.

Health: You must be firmer and more secure with those who are at your command. If they don’t carry out your orders, you’ll have to try other gadgets.

Love: Perhaps a distance is prudent. You will have to make that decision alone and be strong as you will meet resistance from the other side.

Money: You will negotiate with intelligence, class and enough flexibility to make concessions that will not hurt you.

