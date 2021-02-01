Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, February 1, 2021.

Horoscope today: In full possession of your physical and mental faculties. Thanks to the incentive of your people, you will not continue to postpone decisions.

Health: Imagination allows you to make the most pleasant trips, you do not need to have money but time and the desire to daydream.

Love: Your beauty and charm come to light and are the direct passage to leave loneliness. You are motivated for the meeting.

Money: Multiple benefits if you work on your own and good luck if you are in a dependent relationship. Inspired for everything.

Horoscope today: Under pressure. You will need to be awake to attend to several fronts at the same time. Power struggles that stimulate and amuse you.

Health: Do not be scattered in your eagerness to start several activities at the same time. Focus your energy in a way that benefits you. Go one step at a time.

Love: Reunions at the door. Someone who lives far from you or who is estranged is near you and looking for you.

Money: Look for other sources of income to add to the current ones. Tantalizing opportunities lead you to explore new territory.

Horoscope today: Do not dedicate the day to somewhat thorny topics. Instead of fixing them, you will complicate them even more. Time to time, everything will be accommodated.

Health: You must have a positive attitude at all times, otherwise you could fall into discouragement. Around you they need you, another will be your moment.

Love: You are not attracted to the idea of ​​tying yourself to anything or anyone. Don’t waste relationships that could be very interesting in the future.

Money: Unexpected events will fill you with the spirit to undertake new projects that will leave you very good income.

Horoscope today: Visiting a loved one will bring you joy but will alter your future plans. You get something good out of the unexpected.

Health: Do not look for unnecessary fights and cast out of your mind harmful feelings such as jealousy or revenge, they will not get you anywhere.

Love: Making your partner jealous is a dangerous game. You are not to hurt and ignore. Don’t flirt just for interests.

Money: You will have the opportunity to take advantage of your enormous creative flow, this will have a very positive impact on your work.

Horoscope today: You can tend to sadness. Friendships, partnerships, and relationships in general will be important at this time.

Health: The pressures will be felt mainly in the lower back. You must relax and take a good bath with salts and foam.

Love: Your partner will bring you many worries, and now more than ever you should think about giving a hand and being by his side.

Money: Some financial obstacles will generate uncertainty. In a few days you will be able to solve the problems that arise today.

Horoscope today: You see the clearest path, but be careful. You have a lot going for you and you don’t lack good omens. Congratulations.

Health: Pay attention, if your family complains to you, leave everything to spend more time with them. Not everything revolves around work.

Love: Desire is very important to you but camaraderie and open dialogue weigh much more. Possible projects in common.

Money: You will recover from the disbursement made shortly, with a little help from your loved ones and a touch of good luck.

Horoscope today: Pure power, energetic, you will take the world ahead. Take advantage of today to resolve old issues.

Health: Don’t let your emotions take away from the efficiency of that important project you are carrying out. Think rationally.

Love: Fate will put you without warning in front of an intriguing, bold and attractive person, perhaps it is your soul mate.

Money: Your proposals will be very well received, but don’t expect your business to pay off right away.

Horoscope today: Interdictions that will affect your business operations. The rules of the game are to adapt or disappear. Dare to change.

Health: Nothing better than dedicating one day a month to personal appearance. A change of look and new clothes would completely renew you.

Love: You are not particularly constructive these days. It is difficult for you to express the desire to live fully with your partner.

Money: Your intellectual capacity will be very useful in your work. Thanks to your skills you will have great economic benefits.

Horoscope today: Do not rush when making decisions, better think about it first or your impulses may have unforeseen consequences.

Health: Be a little more subtle when saying things if you don’t want to create tension with the people around you. Being more political will bring you more benefits.

Love: Within you the desire to overcome all the difficulties that you may have in your relationship with your partner is fueled. A lot of passion.

Money: You will not give importance to the problems that arise in your daily chores, you are willing to face everything.

Horoscope today: After having some doubts, your matters are resolved as you like. Regarding your health, be careful with certain foods.

Health: Be careful not to get upset and overreact to situations that arise. Take care of the issues you have pending.

Love: You must make an effort to discover what are those contradictions that influence your relationship. Just relax.

Money: Maybe it’s time to study. Contacts abroad will be very positive. Professional earnings.

Horoscope today: The themes of the heart once again occupy a central space. Humor, flirtations, pleasant emotions and others not so much will be mixed.

Health: Dress in different clothes than usual, dress up, take time for yourself and to look attractive. Reconcile with yourself.

Love: Time to dream of two. It will do you good to associate with unconventional and creative people. A chance event renews you.

Money: Sometimes thinking too much can become a trap. Nothing worse than thinking when others act quickly.

Horoscope today: Being original in your feelings and your strong sense of independence can upset the people around you.

Health: Don’t let insecurity limit you and stop your ideas. You have a lot to communicate, it’s just a matter of letting go of your imagination.

Love: Listening is a virtue that you must take care to cultivate and maintain in your affective relationship. Put yourself in your partner’s shoes.

Money: Pay attention to everything you sign. Alert, demands more than they want to offer you in sales and contracts.

