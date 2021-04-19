Know sign by sign what does your horoscope hold for you this Monday, April 19, 2021.

Clarín brings you the most accurate predictions and the most reliable advice from the astrology today for your sign in matters of health, love and money.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Today you will put yourself under the magnifying glass of self-discovery. You will look for the reason for the decisions you have made.

Health: Do not put aside those activities that are important to you to give way to the urgent ones. Seek to manage your times in the best possible way.

Love: You will be forced to step back in the couple today. Do not despair, better times are ahead.

Money: Do not let the work rhythm that you managed to achieve be lost. Stay active even in the off-season.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t despair with the new responsibilities of your newly acquired position. Little by little you will be able to take his hand.

Health: Seek to improve your diet with a vitamin supplement and you will see a noticeable difference in your performance.

Love: Do not initiate what you are not willing to maintain with all the sacrifice that it deserves. Be careful with today’s decisions.

Money: You will enter your new job position through the front door. Take advantage of this push to advance quickly.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have to mediate a conflict. Active social life, you will do better in encounters with friends than in your relationship with your partner.

Health: You must stay calm, control your anxiety and not listen to criticism from third parties that lead to an untenable situation.

Love: Owner of a delicate eroticism, you will be affected by the slightest disagreement. There will be interferences that will be reflected in the desire.

Money: Even if you hate the idea of ​​joining the war economy, you should preserve your capital. Invest part of your reserves.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Activate social life. Even if you are irretrievably shy, when it comes to having fun you will be the most daring. You will surprise everyone.

Health: Take care of those who provoke you until you get out of your boxes. Don’t waste energy giving so many explanations to lesser people.

Love: At the moment your emotional life seems frozen, get ready because soon the events will happen at an unusual speed.

Money: As money arrives, it goes. Surprise expenses and last minute surprises, fortunately they do not take away your sleep.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: The situations of tension that you will have to live today will not help your already deteriorated state of mind. Do not despair.

Health: Be calm in the face of discussions that you have to live in your family environment. Think twice before blurting out words of contempt.

Love: Life won’t always smile on you when it comes to casual relationships. Consider a long-term one.

Money: Don’t let feelings cloud your judgment when making decisions in your work environment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will finally find the motivation that leads you to live life in a more active way and with a more marked role.

Health: Patience is the essence of all achievement. It is she that allows us to dedicate ourselves completely to something and manage to wait until the revenues arrive.

Love: In order to experience love in its purest state, it is also necessary to have felt the weight of loneliness.

Money: You must take the bull by the antlers if you intend to climb positions in your work. Demand complete dedication.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You are a chosen one, you have everything in your favor to become a warrior, you just have to recognize your competitive spirit and courage.

Health: You can run into different people who do not meet your expectations, do not mix with those who do not have the same values ​​as you.

Love: This moment is conducive to clarifying doubts with your partner, as long as you have an open and receptive mind and make yourself understood.

Money: You will go shopping to beautify an environment in your home. If you continue like this at work, they will give you an extra benefit.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will not have the best predisposition to face the events that you will have to go through today. This will make you make mistakes.

Health: Let your partner know that they can count on you for anything they need and at all times. This will strengthen the foundation of the relationship.

Love: Choose the battles you fight with your partner. You can’t be right all the time, there are times when you have to give in.

Money: Don’t allow yourself to take your responsibilities for today’s journey lightly. Be careful when developing your tasks.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will discover with disgust that certain people in whom you have placed your trust have not been entirely honest with you.

Health: It is very easy for things to get complicated in the couple if you do not have proper communication. Don’t turn a deaf ear to your partner’s complaints.

Love: Little by little they will manage to get out of the well of arguments and lawsuits in the couple. Take it easy and don’t rush.

Money: Tact when handling your subordinates makes a difference in staff motivation. Use your words carefully.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will be in tune mentally and emotionally with the people around you, your charisma and good humor will make you popular with your friends.

Health: Take a break before you fully immerse yourself in the routine. Daily occupations are stressing you out, break the routine.

Love: If your relationship is routine and without stimulation, look for alternatives. Your imagination is elevated and you will be able to find a solution.

Money: If you delegate a delicate task, take the necessary precautions, especially if you have giddy people in the environment.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: Don’t lose your patience and let your momentum ruin your chances of starting a successful relationship. Control your impulses.

Health: Kindness and integrity are rare values ​​in today’s world. It is up to you to make them part of it again through your own effort.

Love: During this day there will be lawsuits about nonsense in the couple, but the physical distance will complicate them a lot.

Money: You will notice a great improvement in your performance in relation to past days. You finally begin to understand how to handle yourself.

Horoscope today

Horoscope today: You will have to suppress any instincts that you had in your past single days. Red light for financial decisions.

Health: Relationships with family members are not always easy. Keep in mind that the family bosom is the only one that will unconditionally contain you.

Love: The misadventures of known couples will make you feel more than grateful for the relationship you are currently in.

Money: You will have a rough start in a new position or job assignment. But little by little the tensions will relax and you will be able to move forward.

